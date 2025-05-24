403
Experts Warn About Declining Birth Rates
(MENAFN) At the International Family Forum in Istanbul on Friday, specialists voiced concerns about a mounting demographic issue, emphasizing that the steady decrease in global birth rates poses a risk to economic resilience and societal frameworks around the world.
The event, centered on the theme "Safeguarding and Strengthening Family in the Face of Global Challenges," featured a discussion titled "The Myth of Overpopulation: How a Global Agenda Contributed to Decline of Populations?" The session was organized by Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry, with Anadolu acting as the principal communications collaborator.
Lutfihak Alpkan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security, facilitated the discussion.
He highlighted the significant drop in Türkiye’s birth rate—from approximately 7 children per woman in the 1970s to under 1.5 today.
He remarked, "International organizations have long supported efforts to reduce population growth," but added that, "when a country’s population begins to shrink... those same organizations are far less supportive."
Academic Serdar Furtuna from Acibadem Mehmet Ali Aydinlar University explored the origins of global population control strategies, tracing them back to American philanthropic institutions in the 1940s.
Academic Serdar Furtuna from Acibadem Mehmet Ali Aydinlar University explored the origins of global population control strategies, tracing them back to American philanthropic institutions in the 1940s.
