VCA Announces Teams For Inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025
Each squad was pre-selected by VCA's Senior Selection Committee, ensuring good balance in the line-up to boost keen competition.
All matches will be hosted at the world-class VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The VPTL features six franchise teams for men and three for women, showcasing a dynamic mix of emerging cricketers, local heroes, and seasoned players from the Vidarbha region. The tournament aims to provide a high-quality platform for homegrown talent and strengthen the domestic cricket structure in Central India.
The six men's franchises selected for the inaugural season are Neco Master Blaster (owned by the Neco Group), Orange Tigers (owned by Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt. Ltd), Nagpur Titans (owned by the Sanvijay Group), Bharat Rangers (owned by Rohit Iron & Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd), Nagpur Heroz (owned by Lily Infraventure) and the Pagariya Strikers (owned by the Pagariya Group).
The women's tournament will run concurrently with the men's event with Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigresses (Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt. Ltd), and Nagpur Titans (The Sanvijay Group) owning an additional women's team each.
The process of allotment of the teams involved drawing lots. First, a draw of lots was conducted to determine the sequence (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) in which the franchises get to pick the squads. It was followed by another draw of lots as each franchise picked a 'bail' from the box, which had the name of the team (A, B, C, D, E, F). The corresponding team lists prepared by the VCA selectors were then allotted to the franchises.
“The Vidarbha Premier T20 League is more than just a tournament --- it is a celebration of regional cricket and an opportunity for young players to shine,” Prashant Vaidya, Chairman of the Governing Council of VPTL, said.
To ensure the League is conducted with the utmost professionalism and excellence, Arivaa Sports Private Limited - who managed the successful Bengal Pro T20 League - has been awarded the exclusive rights to manage the League.
The VPTL has already announced two icons of Indian cricket, Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, as its official brand ambassadors for the upcoming season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment