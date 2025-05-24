Shivraj Chouhan To Set Out On 2-Day 'Padyatra' In MP's Vidisha From Tomorrow
During his two-day 'Padyatra', the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will interact with farmers and evaluate the impact of beneficiary schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.
Shivraj Chouhan had earlier stated that this initiative underscores his commitment to resolving agricultural challenges, improving economic sustainability, and reinforcing India's goal of self-reliance.
The padyatra will span 20 to 25 km daily, allowing the senior BJP leader to engage with villagers, discuss welfare programmes, and provide direction for resolving challenges.
Initially focused on Vidisha, it will later extend to other Lok Sabha constituencies, broadening its reach.
During this journey, Union Minister Chouhan will highlight key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Digital India, rural development projects, health services, education, sanitation, and self-employment programmes.
He aims to ensure that these initiatives effectively benefit rural communities. This padyatra is not just about raising awareness but about direct dialogue with beneficiaries and ensuring local participation.
The Union Minister has consistently relied on yatras as a means of engaging with the public, solidifying his vision, and strengthening his political presence.
He believes that a journey can bridge the gap between governance and the grassroots has shaped his approach to leadership.
Between December 2016 and 2017, Shivraj Chouhan undertook five major yatras - the Narmada Seva Yatra, Jan Vishwas Yatra, Madhya Pradesh Vikas Yatra, Kisan Sandesh Yatra, and Adivasi Vikas Yatra.
These journeys were not mere political exercises but efforts to directly connect with citizens and address their concerns.
In 2018, as the Assembly elections approached, he launched the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a fifty-five-day tour aimed at reinforcing his ties with voters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment