Indiscriminate Firing In Patna Sparks Panic, Police Launch Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 24 (IANS) Unruly youths fired more than 10 rounds in the heart of the city's Boring Canal Road near Indira Bhawan in the New Punaichak area on Saturday evening, triggering chaos among local residents.

The firing incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has raised concerns about public safety in the high-traffic area.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began when a black Scorpio SUV collided with a white Innova near Indira Bhawan.

A heated argument ensued between the two drivers, but was initially resolved by bystanders who intervened and calmed the situation.

However, tensions flared again approximately an hour later when the Scorpio driver returned with a group of associates and began firing in the air, creating a disturbance near the same location.

The group engaged in disorderly behaviour, including firing shots, which caused panic among passersby and local residents.

Hearing gunfire and commotion, people in the area began fleeing for safety. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Officers from Krishnapuri Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the disturbance. However, the miscreants had fled by the time law enforcement reached the spot.

In a dramatic development, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, who was returning from a meeting at the time, witnessed the firing first-hand.

Acting swiftly, he attempted to chase the suspects, but they managed to escape by speeding away in their vehicle.

Police have since launched a detailed investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined to identify the assailants.

Officers are also recording statements from witnesses.

“This kind of lawlessness in a busy area like Boring Canal Road is deeply concerning,” said a senior police official.

“Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved,” he said.

The incident has sparked renewed demands for stronger patrolling and law enforcement presence in high-traffic zones of the city.