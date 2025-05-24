403
Israel continues its attack on Gaza, killing more Palestinians
(MENAFN) With Israel’s persisting its ethnic cleansing for nearly 2 years, no less than 19 Palestinians were murdered on Saturday morning in Israel’s continuous fatal attacks throughout Gaza.
An official Palestinian media organisation cited regional sources stating that a whole family containing of a father, mother, as well as their 2 kids were murdered in an Israeli attack on the house of the “Al-Madhoun” family in the Al-Amal neighbourhood, western Khan Younis, which is located in the southern of Gaza.
In addition, two individuals of the “Jouda” family in the Nuseirat refugee (central Gaza) were murdered, as well as others harmed due to an attack from Israel.
It was stated that in an Israeli attacked the house of the “Al-Majdalawi” family. In addition, in Nuseirat, one man was murdered, while 5 others were harmed, as well as a baby, aged only 1 month.
In the meantime, as stated by a regional sources, the Israeli military carried on shooting artillery shells on the northern areas of Nuseirat.
