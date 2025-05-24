Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel continues its attack on Gaza, killing more Palestinians

Israel continues its attack on Gaza, killing more Palestinians


2025-05-24 08:58:57
(MENAFN) With Israel’s persisting its ethnic cleansing for nearly 2 years, no less than 19 Palestinians were murdered on Saturday morning in Israel’s continuous fatal attacks throughout Gaza.

An official Palestinian media organisation cited regional sources stating that a whole family containing of a father, mother, as well as their 2 kids were murdered in an Israeli attack on the house of the “Al-Madhoun” family in the Al-Amal neighbourhood, western Khan Younis, which is located in the southern of Gaza.

In addition, two individuals of the “Jouda” family in the Nuseirat refugee (central Gaza) were murdered, as well as others harmed due to an attack from Israel.

It was stated that in an Israeli attacked the house of the “Al-Majdalawi” family. In addition, in Nuseirat, one man was murdered, while 5 others were harmed, as well as a baby, aged only 1 month.

In the meantime, as stated by a regional sources, the Israeli military carried on shooting artillery shells on the northern areas of Nuseirat.

MENAFN24052025000045017281ID1109590482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search