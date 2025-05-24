403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Braskem Shares Surge As Investor Nelson Tanure Bids For Control Amid Debt Restructuring
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian petrochemical giant Braskem saw its shares jump 10% intraday on May 23, 2025, after Novonor confirmed receiving a non-binding acquisition proposal from investor Nelson Tanure.
The stock closed at R$11.09, a 9.15% gain, as markets reacted to the potential resolution of Braskem's years-long ownership limbo.
Tanure's bid targets Novonor's 50.1% voting stake through his investment vehicle Petroquímica Verde, with exclusivity talks set for 90 days.
The offer arrives as Novono , Braskem's majority owner since 2010, seeks to reduce its R$15 ($2.6) billion debt to creditor banks.
A 2025 restructuring plan involves transferring bank-held shares to a Geribá Investimentos-managed fund, leaving Novonor with 3–5% ownership.
Petrobras, which holds 47% of voting shares, is negotiating enhanced governance rights in parallel.
Braskem's net debt reached $6.6 billion in Q1 2025, up 25% year-on-year, though quarterly net profit hit $113 million, reversing 2024's $273 million loss.
Tanure's proposal emphasizes resolving Braskem' $4.7 billion Alagoas geological liability and shifting production toward pre-salt natural gas feedstocks.
Creditor banks-Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, Banco do Brasil, and BNDES-require asset stabilization before exiting via equity sales.
Braskem's bond issuances, including an 8% yield 10-year note in 2024, aimed to manage $1.85 billion in maturing debts.
The deal's success hinges on Petrobras' approval and creditor alignment, with BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante actively mediating.
If finalized, Tanure's acquisition would mark Brazil's largest industrial turnaround since Novonor's 2018 bankruptcy, testing investor appetite for complex restructuring in volatile markets.
Who is Nelson Tanure
Nelson Tanure, a Brazilian billionaire investor, specializes in revitalizing distressed assets across energy, healthcare, and telecom sectors through his funds Société Mondiale and Fonte de Saúde.
A 1974 business administration graduate from the Federal University of Bahia, he later completed executive programs at Harvard and Columbia universities.
His notable turnarounds include leading oil firm PRIO (formerly HRT), energy distributor Light, and diagnostic network Alliança Saúde, often acquiring stakes at discounted valuations during crises.
Tanure's current focus involves negotiating high-stakes industrial deals, including a bid for Braskem's control and EMAE's 2024 privatization via his Fundo Phoenix.
Braskem Shares Surge as Investor Nelson Tanure Bids for Control Amid Debt Restructuring
The stock closed at R$11.09, a 9.15% gain, as markets reacted to the potential resolution of Braskem's years-long ownership limbo.
Tanure's bid targets Novonor's 50.1% voting stake through his investment vehicle Petroquímica Verde, with exclusivity talks set for 90 days.
The offer arrives as Novono , Braskem's majority owner since 2010, seeks to reduce its R$15 ($2.6) billion debt to creditor banks.
A 2025 restructuring plan involves transferring bank-held shares to a Geribá Investimentos-managed fund, leaving Novonor with 3–5% ownership.
Petrobras, which holds 47% of voting shares, is negotiating enhanced governance rights in parallel.
Braskem's net debt reached $6.6 billion in Q1 2025, up 25% year-on-year, though quarterly net profit hit $113 million, reversing 2024's $273 million loss.
Tanure's proposal emphasizes resolving Braskem' $4.7 billion Alagoas geological liability and shifting production toward pre-salt natural gas feedstocks.
Creditor banks-Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, Banco do Brasil, and BNDES-require asset stabilization before exiting via equity sales.
Braskem's bond issuances, including an 8% yield 10-year note in 2024, aimed to manage $1.85 billion in maturing debts.
The deal's success hinges on Petrobras' approval and creditor alignment, with BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante actively mediating.
If finalized, Tanure's acquisition would mark Brazil's largest industrial turnaround since Novonor's 2018 bankruptcy, testing investor appetite for complex restructuring in volatile markets.
Who is Nelson Tanure
Nelson Tanure, a Brazilian billionaire investor, specializes in revitalizing distressed assets across energy, healthcare, and telecom sectors through his funds Société Mondiale and Fonte de Saúde.
A 1974 business administration graduate from the Federal University of Bahia, he later completed executive programs at Harvard and Columbia universities.
His notable turnarounds include leading oil firm PRIO (formerly HRT), energy distributor Light, and diagnostic network Alliança Saúde, often acquiring stakes at discounted valuations during crises.
Tanure's current focus involves negotiating high-stakes industrial deals, including a bid for Braskem's control and EMAE's 2024 privatization via his Fundo Phoenix.
Braskem Shares Surge as Investor Nelson Tanure Bids for Control Amid Debt Restructuring
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment