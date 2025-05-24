Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CIA deputy director describes China as ‘existential threat’ to US

2025-05-24 05:12:07
(MENAFN) CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis has labeled China as the foremost "existential threat" to U.S. national security, highlighting the country's economic strength and global ambitions as a unique and unprecedented challenge. Speaking with Axios on Wednesday, Ellis noted that unlike the Cold War-era rivalry with the Soviet Union, the current U.S.-China competition is largely economic in nature.

He stressed that dominance in key technologies—such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, semiconductors, and energy storage—will be the deciding factor in the long-term geopolitical struggle.

Ellis also acknowledged the changing landscape of intelligence work, stating that traditional spycraft is becoming less effective and needs modernization. The CIA is adapting by focusing on building a highly skilled workforce with advanced scientific and engineering capabilities, aiming to create what he called "the ultimate meritocracy."

Beijing has repeatedly pushed back against such U.S. narratives, accusing Washington of maintaining a Cold War mindset and striving for global hegemony rather than supporting a multipolar, cooperative world order.

U.S.-China tensions continue amid an ongoing trade dispute, which intensified under President Donald Trump through the imposition of tariffs. China has responded with its own countermeasures. However, recent bilateral talks concluded with a joint statement committing both sides to resolving differences through open dialogue and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the Trump administration's renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking in a Senate hearing, Rubio argued that U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict is diverting vital attention and resources away from what he sees as a far greater potential crisis with China.

