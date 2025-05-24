Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Down 47 Cents To USD 63.58 Pb - KPC


2025-05-24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil fell 47 cents during Friday's trading to hit USD 63.58 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 64.05 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 34 cents to US 64.78 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 33 cents to USD 61.53 pb. (end)
