403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Down 47 Cents To USD 63.58 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil fell 47 cents during Friday's trading to hit USD 63.58 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 64.05 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by 34 cents to US 64.78 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 33 cents to USD 61.53 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures rose by 34 cents to US 64.78 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 33 cents to USD 61.53 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment