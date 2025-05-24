Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Damascus Welcomes Washington's Lifting Of Sanctions


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Saturday welcomed Washington's decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Syria, calling it a "positive step" towards the right direction of easing its humanitarian and economic anguish.
"The Syrian Arab Republic welcomes the decision from the American government to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria and its people for long years," the ministry said in a press release.
It also welcomed cooperation from anyboy on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, regarding dialogue and diplomacy as the optimum way of building blanaced relations that serve people's interests and promote regional security and stability.
It voiced its appreciation to all countries, institutions and people that stood side by side with Syria, underling that the next stage would focus on rebuilding the country and regaining its natural status in regional and international domains.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday announced a 180-day lifting of sweeping economic sanctions on Syria during its 14-year civil war. (end)
