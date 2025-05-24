Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi News: Massive Fire Erupts At Bawana Factory, Building Collapses Amid Explosions

2025-05-24 12:01:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire erupted at a factory in Sector 2, DSIDC Bawana, Delhi, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 17 fire tenders are being deployed at the scene to douse the fire. Explosions at the site caused the building to collapse.

Watch the video here:

Divisional Fire Officer, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said,“...The building has collapsed and there are inflammable materials in the building... No one has been injured in the incident...The fire is almost under control...”

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a developing story)

