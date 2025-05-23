AI Brain Implant At KFSHRC Offers Parkinson's Relief With 50% Less Medication Riyadh Hospital Pioneers AI-Powered Therapy That Delivers Real-Time Brain Stimulation For Chronic Neurological Disorders

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully executed a groundbreaking procedure in the Middle East, implanting an advanced smart device within the brain to help manage chronic neurological disorders. This device monitors abnormal electrical activity and sends targeted electrical impulses to the affected regions, aiming to alleviate symptoms, decrease dependence on medication, and enhance patients' quality of life, independence, and health stability.

This state-of-the-art innovation enables patients to better control neurological symptoms and potentially lower medication doses by as much as 50%, reducing side effects and improving daily activities- especially for those with Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and movement disorders.

The device's built-in artificial intelligence rapidly analyses brain signals to detect abnormal activity patterns and responds by providing targeted electrical stimulation to restore neural balance. This allows for highly accurate, adaptive treatment that adjusts to the patient's condition in real time without requiring continuous manual intervention from healthcare professionals.

While benefits start to appear within the first few weeks post-implantation, achieving optimal results requires a fine-tuning period of one to three months, during which electrical responses are calibrated according to real-time brain signals collected by the device.

The procedure utilises minimally invasive methods lasting only three to five hours, avoiding large surgical cuts. This approach lessens recovery time, minimises complications, and encourages a quicker return to everyday activities.

This achievement highlights KFSHRC's ongoing progress in harnessing artificial intelligence and medical innovation to provide high-precision, specialised care, meet patient needs, and shape an advanced therapeutic model for the region and beyond.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.