Nikol Pashinyan Welcomes Decision To Hold 2028 EPC Summit In Azerbaijan

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa announced that the upcoming EPCsummits will be hosted by Armenia and Ireland in 2026, Switzerland and Greece in 2027, Azerbaijan in the first half of 2028, and Latvia in the second half.

