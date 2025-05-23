403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nikol Pashinyan Welcomes Decision To Hold 2028 EPC Summit In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed support for the decision to host the "European Political Community" (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan in 2028, Azernews reports.
Posting on the social network "X," Pashinyan wrote:
Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa announced that the upcoming EPCsummits will be hosted by Armenia and Ireland in 2026, Switzerland and Greece in 2027, Azerbaijan in the first half of 2028, and Latvia in the second half.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment