Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nikol Pashinyan Welcomes Decision To Hold 2028 EPC Summit In Azerbaijan

2025-05-23 07:07:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed support for the decision to host the "European Political Community" (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan in 2028, Azernews reports.

Posting on the social network "X," Pashinyan wrote:

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa announced that the upcoming EPCsummits will be hosted by Armenia and Ireland in 2026, Switzerland and Greece in 2027, Azerbaijan in the first half of 2028, and Latvia in the second half.

