MAD APPLE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CELEBRATES THREE YEARS AT NEW YORK-NEW YORK HOTEL & CASINO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil is marking a major milestone by reaching three years of performances and 10 shows a week, this Monday, May 26. In celebration of the upcoming anniversary, the talented performers surprised guests, employees and fans at New York-New York Hotel & Casino with a parade throughout the hotel, leading to a surprise performance on the Brooklyn Bridge stage overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard.Guests were treated to a sampling of all Mad Apple has to offer including comedy, music, never-before-seen variety acts, flying basketballs and hair-hanging acrobatics. The performance opened with remarks from Hollywood sensation and newest featured comedian Michael Yo, followed by the production's powerhouse vocalists performing a musical mashup of iconic New York inspired songs including“Welcome To New York.” The energy continued with the thrilling Icarian Games act, known as one of many show stopping moments.Michael Yo then closed out the performance by announcing for the first time that his run in the show has been extended through June 14 due to overwhelming demand met with rave reviews.The variety-style production brings together a talented ensemble of 35 crew members and 38 artists who have captivated audiences night after night, five days a week. Over three years, guests have been treated to 23 different rotating acts and entertained by 13 comedians, including fan favorites Brad Williams, Paul Ogata and Michael Yo, alongside the show's powerhouse musicians, dancers and thrilling circus performers.Mad Apple performs Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil/mad-apple.###About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.

