Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PMV Pharmaceuticals To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-23 04:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PMV Pharma”; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Deepika Jalota, Pharm. D., Chief Development Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA
Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Time: 11:30 AM EDT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Time: 3:45 PM EDT

A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at Events & Presentations . An archived replay of PMV Pharma's presentations will be available for 90 days following the webcast at Events & Presentations .

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit .

Investors Contact:
Tim Smith
Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
...

Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications
...


