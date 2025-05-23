Best Online Casinos New Zealand: 5Gringos Celebrates New Real Money Games

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5Gringos Celebrates New Partnerships with Leading Software Providers to Introduce New Games in New Zealand and Revolutionize the Local Gambling Industry

5Gringos Casino – selected as one of the best online casinos in New Zealand in early 2025 – celebrates new strategic partnerships to introduce new real money games in the country to revolutionize the local online gambling industry.

All players interested in trying the new library of games and claiming the bonuses offered by 5Gringos are invited to join the online casino today.

Join 5Gringos Now to Claim Your $2,000 Welcome Bonus Package

“The partnerships we have set up with leading iGaming software suppliers have allowed us to expand our library of games to over 6,000+ different options, focusing on pokies and live casino games” – commented 5Gringos's spokesperson.

5Gringos now offers over 6,000 different games in New Zealand, including pokies, roulette, blackjack, poker, live casino, game shows, lotto, bingo and instant games, which has allowed it to become the best online casino in terms of game variety.

With the goal of making the players part of this upgrade, and benefit them accordingly, 5Gringos Casino has also released a new welcome package bonus worth $2,000 , which includes a deposit bonus and 150 free spins.

All new players can claim the welcome bonus package instantly after signing up and making a first deposit.

“Pokies Are King in New Zealand”

“We continuously analyse the state of the online gambling industry in New Zealand, and there's a trend that is all the time going strong and will never fade, at least for the next 10-15 years, and it is the fascination of Kiwis for playing real money pokies online” – reported 5Gringos's spokesperson –“80% of players rate pokies as their favorite online casino game, and this is why our most recent partnerships with software providers have focused on expanding our selection of pokies games, now offering over 6,000 different titles in a wide myriad of categories from progressive jackpots to infinite reels and cluster pays. There's no denying, pokies are king in New Zealand and they will remain their rightful position for a long time”.

5Gringos has integrated over 6,000 real money pokies in their library, introducing Kiwis to the most popular and top-rated pokies games in the world such as:



Book of Dead

Gates of Olympus

Big Bass Bonanza

Sweet Bonanza

Starburst

Mega Moolah

Gonzo's Quest

Immortal Romance

Legacy of Dead

9 Masks of Fire

Cleopatra

Buffalo Blitz

Thunderstruck II

Dead or Alive 2

Wolf Gold

Bonanza

Primate King

Gonzo's Quest Megaways

Amazing Link Zeus Chaos Crew 2

“Although pokies are the most popular games in New Zealand, our partnerships have also considered adding other types of games that Kiwis also enjoy playing, such as live casino, blackjack, poker, roulette and instant games (crash, plinko, etc.), and thus our players can also find new titles in all of these other categories on our online casino”.

Other popular games introduced by 5Gringos include:



Classic Blackjack

Blackjack Party

Power Blackjack

Free Bet Blackjack

Blitz Blackjack

Texas Hold'em

Three Card Poker

Caribbean Stud Poker

Casino Hold'em

Pai Gow Poker

Bet on Poker

Lightning Roulette

Immersive Roulette

Auto Roulette

Live Craps

Speed Baccarat

Dream Catcher

Monopoly Live

Crazy Time

Deal or No Deal Live

Sweet Bonanza CandyLand

Mega Ball

Lightning Dice

Football Studio

Cash or Crash Gonzo's Treasure Hunt Live

All readers interested in exploring the newly-renovated library of games by 5Gringos are invited to join the online casino today to start playing and winning.

5Gringos has also disclosed all of their promotions and bonuses, offer clear terms and conditions, and wagering requirements, to offer a transparent and safe gaming experience.

“For all Kiwis looking for online casino bonuses with a low rollover and wagering requirements, they all need to know we are waiting for them at 5Gringos, because our promotions are the easiest to redeem and cash out in New Zealand”.

“New Games without New Bonuses Mean Nothing”

5Gringos Casino has also announced the introduction of new bonuses and promotions, such as a renovated welcome bonus package worth up to $2,000, along with incentives for registered players, to celebrate the expansion of their library of real money games.

The online casino has published the full list of bonuses, promotions and offers Kiwis can claim on their platform to take their online gaming experience to the next level:

Exclusive Free Spins Bonus

Players can claim an exclusive free spins bonus which rewards them with 3 Free Spins with just a $2 deposit. In addition, 5Gringos is also going to top up their balance with a Bonus Crab, which can reward players with hundreds of dollars for free.

Exclusive Welcome Cashback Bonus

Players can claim 10% cashback up to $350 when playing their favorite online casino games including pokies, live casino, roulette, blackjack, amongst others.

Extra Welcome Bonus

New players can claim an extra welcome bonus which includes 100% extra up to $1,000, 100 Free Spins and 1 Bonus Crab, which they can use for a chance at winning hundreds of dollars for free.

Roulette Run Bonus

Players can now activate the exclusive Roulette Run feature, offering the opportunity to win up to $16,000 through selected online roulette games.

Weekend Bonus Offer

Every weekend, players may claim up to $1,400 in bonus funds and receive 50 Free Spins on select pokies with a qualifying deposit.

Sunday Free Spins

On Sundays, players can unlock up to 100 Free Spins on featured pokies, available from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC. This promotion allows players to enjoy new ways of playing their favorite pokies while making money.

Weekly Cashback

Registered players are eligible for 15% cashback each week, with potential rebates of up to $6,000 credited back to their accounts. Players can claim this promotion every week and enjoy the benefits of getting new funds for free to keep playing and winning.

Live Trivia Game

Users can participate in a live, interactive trivia game each week for the chance to win up to $6,000 in bonus funds, completely free of charge. This is another measure implemented by 5Gringos to increase the loyalty rate while decreasing the churn rate, in order to compete effectively against the best online casinos in New Zealand.

Weekly Reload Bonus

With any deposit made during the week, players will receive 50 Free Spins, which gives players more reasons to play and stay at 5Gringos, especially since it is just one of the many other free spins bonuses customers can claim every week.

Tiered VIP Programme

The newly introduced five-level VIP programme, featuring tiers such as Lady Marmalade, Loi Fortune, Hanz Jackpot, Tadeus Bombito, and Rosita Loco, offers premium benefits, including a personal account manager, 15% permanent cashback, and withdrawal limits exceeding $20,000.

Sports Betting Bonuses

5Gringos also offers sports betting bonuses and promotions for new and registered players, which includes sports betting reload bonuses, boosted odds, cashback, amongst others, giving customers new ways to keep playing on the online casino while getting properly rewarded.

All readers are invited to join 5Gringos now to claim all of these bonuses and promotions exclusively available for Kiwis.

“All Our New Games and Bonuses Are Available on Mobile”

“Over 60% of online users in New Zealand browse, search and play using their smartphone or tablet, and this is why we have renovated 5Gringos to become fully mobile friendly, to provide our players a superb gaming experience on iOS and Android”.

All the new games and bonuses introduced by 5Gringos are available on their HTML5-powered mobile website, allowing all customers to play on their iOS or Android mobile devices without restrictions.

“Now you can play on 5Gringos anywhere and at any time so the fun never stops, and we are working on launching our native app soon, so all players can expect news soon... and yes, once we launch it, we are also going to release mobile-exclusive bonuses and promotions to celebrate”. – concluded 5Gringos's spokesperson.

All readers are invited to join 5Gringos now to try their new library of games and claim all the bonuses and promotions they have launched in New Zealand.

Email: support@5gringos.com

