Anti-Missile System Intensifies US-China Nuclear Competition

MENAFN - Asia Times) Despite serious doubts about the technical feasibility, affordability and completion date of the“Golden Dome” anti-missile defense system that US President Donald Trump touted on May 20, in principle a missile defense system that would protect the United States is uncontroversial to Americans.

The view from China, however, is different. Trump's announcement of a plan to begin funding the ambitious project immediately ratcheted up the tension in Sino-US relations. The Golden Dome elicits yet another demonstration of how the strategic outlooks of the US and the PRC are dramatically and perhaps irreconcilably different.

Beijing strongly opposes the Golden Dome. The official PRC response to Trump's announcement, given by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning on May 21, calls on Washington to“give up developing and deploying [a] global anti-missile system.” Mao also argued that the Golden Dome is more evidence that the US is a selfish, disruptive and law-breaking country – all opposites of how China portrays itself.

This supports the larger point Beijing tries to make, which is that America is not worthy of international leadership. Specifically, Mao said the Golden Dome would violate the Outer Space Treaty by“turning space into a war zone,” that it would“hurt global strategic balance and stability” and that it“puts the US's absolute security above all else.”

Mao's reference to a US drive for“absolute security” put a global spin on China's essential fear: As China is trying to reduce a large historical gap in nuclear capability with the US, Washington is trying to render China's nuclear arsenal useless. If the Golden Dome or some other US anti-missile system proved credible, America would have escalation dominance over China at the nuclear level, an advantage that would loom over even a conventional US-China military conflict.

To be clear, it's not absolute security per se that China objects to but, rather, American absolute security. If China ever ascends to a position of global dominance comparable to that of the postwar US, Beijing will, of course, similarly aspire to absolute security for China. The same could be said of any other country. States can never have enough security.