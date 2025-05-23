Dubai: Man Stabbed To Death After Heated Dispute Over Dh180,000 Two Suspects Arrested

A Chinese man was stabbed to death after a heated dispute with two of his friends over Dh180,000, and two suspects were sent to trial in the case.

The 40-year-old victim, identified as Z.H.S., was killed in his apartment on the 36th floor of a tower in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where he lived with his wife, who is from another Asian country.

According to police records, the incident took place after the victim invited two of his friends over to his apartment. His wife told the police that her husband had asked her to go to another room with her friends.

Shortly after, a heated argument broke out between the three men over money.

She said she heard her husband scream and rushed to the room, only to find him lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to his chest. Dubai Police, paramedics, and forensic teams arrived at the scene shortly after.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Forensic experts confirmed that the fatal wound struck the heart, causing severe bleeding and instant death.

One of the suspects, identified as A.Y.N., was found hiding in a stairwell, while the second accused, J.W.J., was arrested hours later in a nearby area while driving his car.

The two men later confessed to the crime. According to their statements, the victim had borrowed Dh145,000 from J.W.J. and Dh35,000 from A.Y.N. Both claimed the victim refused to acknowledge the debts and insulted them.

They told investigators they had purchased two knives from a nearby grocery store before visiting the victim's apartment, planning to confront him.

During the heated argument, they said they decided to stab him and fled using the stairs. The case has been referred to the public prosecution and is now being heard in court. A verdict is expected in the coming weeks.