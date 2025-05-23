Goa's Open Innovation Challenge 2025 Generates Over 500 Entries

MENAFN - KNN India)The Goa Open Innovation Challenge 2025 has successfully closed its application phase, receiving a remarkable 548 entries from startups and student innovators across India and beyond.

Organised by the Startup & IT Promotion Cell under the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), Government of Goa, the challenge aims to foster collaboration between government bodies and innovators to develop tech-driven solutions for public service.

Startups dominated the entries with 467 submissions, accounting for over 85 per cent, while students contributed 81 entries.

The Department of Tourism attracted the highest number of solutions, with 166 entries, followed by the Department of IT, Electronics & Communications (80 entries), and the Department of Science & Technology and Waste Management (69 entries).

Other sectors like Agriculture, Industry, NABARD, and the Goa Public Service Commission also saw active participation.

The challenge highlights Goa's growing momentum in becoming a center for innovation-led governance. It encourages startups and young innovators to co-create practical solutions addressing real-world government challenges.

Milind Prabhu, Chairman of IT and Startup Community at the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), called the challenge a valuable platform for startups to engage directly with government needs.

Sujeet Shetty, President of the Goa Technology Association (GTA), praised the collaboration between startups, students, and government departments.

Mangirish Salelkar, Chairman IT of the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India – Goa Council, emphasised the opportunity for Goan startups to position Goa as more than a tourist destination-a growing hub for impactful innovation.

Hon'ble Minister of IT, Rohan A. Khaunte, said,“The overwhelming response reflects Goa's commitment to technology-driven governance and our vision to become India's Creative Capital.”

The next phase involves shortlisting entries and interviews, with finalists receiving support to pilot and scale their solutions in partnership with government departments.

This initiative continues to energise Goa's innovation ecosystem and vision for future-ready governance.

