Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Innovative Treatment To Combat Bacterial Infection Fills Urgent Need For Alternatives To Antibiotics



The overuse and misuse of antibiotics have led to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing a significant threat to public health.

Soligenix's SGX943 is a novel broad-spectrum therapy designed to treat bacterial infections without relying on conventional antibiotics. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of SGX943 in various models of bacterial infection.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

In the face of escalating antibiotic resistance, the medical community is urgently seeking alternative treatments for bacterial infections. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, is at the forefront of this effort with its development of SGX943 (dusquetide), a novel broad-spectrum therapy designed to combat bacterial infections without relying on traditional antibiotics.

Antibiotics have been a cornerstone of modern medicine, effectively treating a wide range of bacterial infections. However, their overuse and misuse have led to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing a significant threat to public health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNGX are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN