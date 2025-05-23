ICG Urges EU To Pressure Pakistan, Halt Deportations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Crisis Group (ICG) has called on the European Union (EU) and its member states to pressure Pakistan to stop the forcible expulsion of Afghan refugees, regardless of their legal status.

In its Watch List 2025 – Spring Update, the ICG outlines ways the EU can help mitigate the impact of these expulsions. It urges the EU and its members to press Pakistan to:



Uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, and immediately halt forced deportations of Afghan refugees;

Refrain from deporting individuals at high risk if returned to Afghanistan, especially women and girls, journalists, and human rights defenders. Pakistani authorities should collaborate with UN agencies to identify those most vulnerable;

Extend the validity of UN-issued Proof of Residence (PoR) cards for registered refugees beyond the current expiry date of 30 June 2025, for at least one more year;

Avoid detaining or deporting Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement in EU countries. Meanwhile, the EU should accelerate resettlement efforts, particularly for women, girls, and other high-risk individuals; Support and facilitate the delivery of EU humanitarian aid to Afghan refugees, asylum seekers, and host communities in Pakistan. The EU should also expand assistance efforts within Afghanistan, particularly for returnees and host communities.

Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan has significantly reduced its assistance to returning Afghan families due to a decline in international funding. While the agency previously provided $2,000 per family, that amount has now dropped to just $150-an amount UNHCR considers insufficient.

This reduction comes amid mass returns of Afghans, particularly from Iran and Pakistan, further worsening the country's already critical humanitarian situation.

