Netskope Named A Leader In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Security Service Edge For 4Th Year In A Row

Underscoring the strengths of its modern security and networking architecture, Netskope again recognized as furthest in Completeness of Vision and high in Ability to Execute in SSE

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, today announced that Gartner, Inc., has recognized the company for the fourth consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). Netskope has been named a Leader in every year this report has been published, and in 2025 is again cited furthest in Completeness of Vision and for its high Ability to Execute. In addition, in the forthcoming companion Critical Capabilities report for Security Service Edge, Netskope is the only vendor ranked among the two highest scoring vendors for all six category Use Cases.

Netskope helps organizations modernize by converging critical security, network, and analytics products into a powerful, unified platform, Netskope One . The unique architecture of Netskope One applies zero trust principles and AI innovations to optimize access, protect data wherever it moves, stop threats, and enable secure, work-from-anywhere connectivity. Among important capabilities, Netskope One includes fully integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Unified Data Security, including data security posture management (DSPM), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), and Digital Experience Management (DEM). Netskope One is powered by the Netskope NewEdge Network, which is specifically designed to deliver industry leading speed and security for enterprise access to data, applications, and websites, without trade-offs between security and network performance.

The leading SSE capabilities and AI innovations provided by Netskope are fundamental to a modern security and networking architecture. Netskope's key capabilities across security and networking, including in AI, unified data protection, and other categories such as SD-WAN, all align to Gartner strategic planning assumptions for SSE specifically and also the broader adoption trends in areas such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

"Architecture is always critical, and with Netskope One, our customers don't need to accept trade-offs between advanced security capabilities and network performance," said Sanjay Beri, Netskope CEO. "We are very proud of our continued recognition by Gartner in Security Service Edge and related market categories. We believe our recognition as an SSE Leader every year since the report's inception validates both our long-term product vision and ongoing market execution. Our customers seek modern, converged security and networking fit for the era of cloud and AI, and our continued growth, along with this important external validation, demonstrates that we are well-positioned to serve them."

For more on today's announcement, download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge from Netskope.

Netskope continues to redefine modern security and networking, innovate in AI and unified data protection, and build critical ecosystem partnerships throughout the enterprise technology sector. Recent Netskope One announcements include:



Unified Data Security Expansion: The new Netskope One DLP On Demand enables new data protection integrations for Netskope technology alliance partners, on-premises support for customers, and significant enhancements to further unify Netskope's data security capabilities. Netskope One DSPM, a critical part of Netskope unified data security, also inherits all of the cutting-edge and patented capabilities of Netskope One DLP.

Enterprise Browser Enhancements: By delivering Enterprise Browser, fully integrated with Netskope One SSE capabilities , Netskope enables organizations to increase productivity and streamline the security of how unmanaged devices and temporary workers connect to web sites, applications, and other resources.

NewEdge Infrastructure Development : Continued investment in NewEdge demonstrates Netskope's commitment to setting a new standard for modern security and networking that addresses customers' requirements for world-class coverage, end-to-end performance, and resilience for business continuity against "black swan" events such as natural disasters and cable cuts.

AI/ML Boost to Digital Experience Management (DEM): Netskope continues to push the boundaries of DEM with cutting-edge AI and proprietary ML models, driving intelligent automation and deep analytics to optimize network performance and user experience. Expansive Global Industry Partnerships: Netskope continues to integrate with and help customers secure their deployments with major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft. Netskope also continues to expand with well-known global and regional managed service providers and global systems integrator partners.

What Customers are Saying

With more than 4,000 customers, Netskope serves some of the world's largest and most technically demanding organizations. Based on verified reviews posted on Gartner Peer InsightsTM as of May 23, 2025, here is some of what customers say about Netskope One capabilities:

Netskope SSE: A Unified Platform Offering Comprehensive Security :

"Netskope SSE provides robust protection across cloud applications, web and private access making it a strong unified platform for modern enterprises. The ability to enforce granular policies at the user, app, and data level is a standout feature, ensuring data security even in complex environments."

Navigating the Power of Netskope SSE: Simplicity Meets Efficiency :

"Netskope SSE is a composition of excellent tools, easy to understand, easy to use, but at the same time they are very powerful and give control and visibility over the entire company. Having SWG, CASB and ZTNA in one place with a friendly and powerful tool is a luxury."

SSE Tools: Rapid Adaptation for Enhanced Monitoring and Control :

"Netskope SSE is a series of powerful and friendly tools that allow rapid adaptation and understanding to make the best possible use of them, allowing us to monitor, control and alert what users do. I like how simple and easy to understand the tool is. You don't need months to understand what you are doing. Furthermore, the documentation is very complete and always contains step by step instructions on what you must do for each of its modules. Each module is independent but at the same time they are integrated with each other."

Netskope : Modern cloud security with integrated AI :

"Our most liked part of this product is that you can configure to route all the traffic through the Netskope cloud to filter (HTTP/HTTPS) for deep analysis, this feature of Netskope is quite useful to protect your organization from any attack and you can add exceptions to bypass the traffic of trustworthy apps. You can configure the device classification to make the dependency of Netskope on other apps like antivirus. Their support team is very helpful and easily available to help you out wherever you are stuck."

About Netskope

Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications-providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

Learn more at netskope , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

