Fortinet Named A Challenger In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Security Service Edge

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner ® Magic QuadrantTM for Security Service Edge (SSE . This recognition follows Fortinet's recent placement as a Leader and the highest in ability to execute in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SD-WAN for the fourth consecutive year - we believe this further validates Fortinet's vision and execution in delivering a unified SASE platform.

“We continue to demonstrate strong momentum, innovation, and growth in the SSE market,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet.“We believe Fortinet's placement in the Challengers quadrant is a testament to our growing adoption, positive customer feedback, aggressive roadmap execution with monthly releases, and ever-expanding market share. Our focus is on delivering real outcomes through flexible deployment models, seamless integration with existing infrastructure, and consistent AI-powered security wherever users connect.”

A Differentiated SSE Experience

With FortiSASE, Fortinet delivers the most unified, flexible, and intelligent solution on the market today, enabling secure access from anywhere while reducing complexity, enhancing user experience, and strengthening security across hybrid environments. Key differentiators include:



Unified solution : Unlike many fragmented offerings, FortiSASE is built on a single operating system, FortiOS , a unified management console, endpoint agent, and centralized data lake. This cohesive architecture ensures consistent security policy enforcement and streamlined operations across all environments from on-premises to the cloud. The integration of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with cloud-delivered SSE, and digital experience monitoring (DEM) under one platform provides comprehensive visibility and control, reducing complexity and potential security gaps.

Flexible connectivity : FortiSASE offers unparalleled flexibility to accommodate a wide range of organizational needs by supporting BYOD, contractors, agent-based, and agentless devices, as well as third-party SD-WAN solutions, facilitating seamless integration into existing infrastructures. Fortinet is also investing in building its own global cloud infrastructure, further enhancing performance, scalability, and control across its SASE services. Fortinet Sovereign SASE gives organizations flexibility and control over their data, especially in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare. Organizations can also integrate FortiSASE with Fortinet's WLAN/LAN portfolio to secure thin edge locations without the need for additional appliances or agents, ensuring comprehensive protection even in resource-constrained environments. Intelligent innovation : FortiSASE, powered by FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services , delivers broad protection through integrated capabilities like secure web gateway (SWG), universal zero-trust network access (ZTNA), cloud access security broker (CASB), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), and remote browser isolation (RBI), all managed from a single unified console. Security teams can enforce zero-trust policies to manage access and data flows to generative AI (GenAI) apps, gaining visibility into usage patterns, destinations, and enabling enterprise-wide AI governance.



What Customers Are Saying About FortiSASE

In addition to this latest Gartner acknowledgement, Fortinet was the only vendor to be recognized with the Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice Recognition two years in a row for Security Service Edge. In the 2025 Gartner ® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer, security service edge (SSE , FortiSASE customers had this to say:

“Elevating user experience with FortiSASE: perfect features and functionality”

We use SIA (secured internet access) and SPA (secured private access) functionality of FortiSASE and the overall experience is exceptionally great.

“Reliable SSE with ZTNA solution with breadth of design options”

Secure and reliable internet access for all hybrid users. Secure users regardless of their access location. Our overall experience with the solution is great and users are happy from the day we deployed this endpoint on their machines.

"Best of the breed cloud delivered security solution to secure hybrid workforce"

This solution allows us to accommodate growing user count without compromising performance. The solution provides robust security features, which include web filtering to provide protection against web-based threats. The Solution provides secure access to users irrespective of their location, Users are allowed to access the internet or servers post compliance checks. Our overall experience is highly positive.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

