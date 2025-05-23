EC Halves 200-Meter Distance For Candidates To Set Up Their Tables From Polling Stations
Under the revised rules, the booths and tables set up by the candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, in case the electors are not carrying their official Voter Information Slips (VIS) issued by the Commission, can now be set up just beyond 100 meters of any polling station.
“However, electioneering shall not be allowed within a 100-meter radius around the polling station on the day of the poll,” said an official.
Apart from this, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in consultation with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, also announced a voter-friendly mobile phone deposit facility just outside polling stations, an official said.
“The Commission has decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations. Only mobile phones shall be allowed within 100 meters of the polling station, and that too in switched-off mode,” said the official in a statement.
Elaborating on the facility, the EC said very simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags shall be provided near the entrance door of the polling station, where the voters would be required to deposit their mobile phones.
“Mobile phones shall not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station by the voter. However, certain Polling Stations can be exempted from this provision based on adverse local circumstances by the Returning Officer. Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which ensures secrecy of voting within the polling station, will continue to be strictly enforced,” said the EC.
The decision was taken recognising the increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large but also by senior citizens, women, and electors with disability in managing mobile phones on the poll day, the EC said.
