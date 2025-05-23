U.S. Home Networking Products Market Report 2025: Mesh, Wi-Fi 7, 5G Mobility And Fallback, And Router-Enabled Services Competitive Landscape
This research investigates the changing home networking space. It examines consumer awareness of and demand for home networking products and services, including consumer awareness of home networking features and willingness to subscribe to premium services such as professional technical support, whole-home cybersecurity, and advanced parental controls.
The home networking landscape continues to evolve, with networking products incorporating new technology and features including Wi-Fi 7, mesh networking, 5G mobility and fallback, and router-enabled services.
Key Topics Covered:
Connected Home Landscape
- Average Number of Connected Devices per HH by Category Average Number of Connected CE Devices Owned by Device Type - Trending Average Number of Smart Home Devices Owned - Trending Distribution of Smart Home Adopters by Number of Devices
Market Trends
- ISP Deployments New Router Functionality Leading Player Assessment 2024 US Product Releases and Announcements
Home Network Router Forecast - United States
- Home Network Router Sales and Leases to Consumers - Retail and ISP Channel Adoption of 5G/LTE Routers
Router Adoption by Model
- Router Adoption Channel - ISP vs. Retail Adoption of Routers by Source Home Networking Product Ownership Among US Internet Households Brand of Home Network Router/Wi-Fi Mesh Network - Trending Wi-Fi Router/Gateway Brand by Acquisition Channel (ISP vs. Retail) Adoption of Gateway-Enabled Services - Trending Adoption of Gateway-Enabled Services - Free vs. Paid Familiarity with Home Networking Technologies - Trending
Mesh Networking and Extenders
- Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh Networking System Adoption Among Router Owners Most Recent Wi-Fi Extender/Mesh Networking Unit Acquisition Channel Home Internet Net Promotor Score by Network Router/Gateway Brand Most Recent Wi-Fi Network Router Acquisition Channel - Trending Most Recent Wi-Fi Extender/Mesh Networking Unit Acquisition Channel - Trending Home Internet Service Issues Experienced in Past 90 Days - Trending Impact of Compounded Service Issues on Home Internet Provider Net Promoter Score Net Promoter Score of Home Internet Provider by Service Issues Experienced Number of Home Internet Service Issues by Home Size Home Internet Service Issues Experienced by Home Size
Router/Gateway Applications
- Use of Router/Gateway Apps Router/Gateway App Feature Usage Use of Router/Gateway App by Router Brand Router/Gateway App Feature Usage by Router Brand Impact of Router App Usage on Internet Provider NPS
Router-Enabled Services
- Interest in New Router-Enabled Services from Home Internet Provider Interest in New Service from Internet Service Provider by Current Access Method Interest in Tested Service Concepts by Parental Status and Age of Householder Demographic Profile of Interested Buyers - Age, Parental Status, Second Home
Product Purchasing
- Home Networking Product Purchasing (2018-2024) Top Brands of Home Network Products Purchased or Received in Past 6 Months Home Networking Devices Purchase Intention Router/Gateway Purchase Intentions Among Current Product Owners by Acquisition Channel Mesh Networking Unit Purchase Intentions Among Current Product Owners by Acquisition Channel
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment