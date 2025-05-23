Robots And Human-Centric AI Dazzle At Opening Of BEYOND Expo 2025 Pioneering Asian Tech Unveiled As Industry Leaders Call For Global Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Macau, China: The 5th BEYOND Expo opened it door to visitors today at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo as over 800 pioneering Asian companies and tech leaders gathered to showcase leading innovations in robotics, human-centric AI, mixed reality and climate solutions under the theme“Empowering Asia, Connecting the World”. VIPs and industry leaders from across Asia came together to share their perspectives about the importance of international cooperation, cross-cultural dialogue and globalization to create mutually beneficial economic and investment opportunities.

Asian companies displayed pioneering tech across a wide range of sectors from AI, HealthTech, Clean Energy and Robotics to Lifestyle Tech, SportsTech, FinTech and more, wowing business owners, investors and dignitaries who had come to Macao for the Expo. Realising BEYOND Expo's vision of“Empowering Asia, Bridging the World” the BGlobal Summit opened with a keynote from H.E. Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian Ambassador to China, who highlighted the growing economic and investment opportunities in Indonesia and across Asia. Takeo Kawamura – 76th Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan – highlighted the importance of international cooperation, cross-cultural dialogue, and Japan's evolving approach to globalization. Throughout the Expo's exhibitor booths and event stages, conversations focused on the need to leverage human-centered tech solutions to tackle global challenges.

Panel sessions today included Green Building Conference; BGlobal Summit; Japan Tech Forum; Middle East-Asia Forum; Asia-Europe Tech Forum; International Industrial Design Forum; Founder Talk; Demo session; ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Forum; and SheTech Summit.

Encouraging Innovation – BEYOND Expo Awards

BEYOND Expo co-founders Jason Ho and Dr. Lu Gang presented BEYOND Best Choice awards to 25 companies. Since its inception in 2021, the BEYOND Awards have received more than 1,500 nominations, of which more than 200 innovative pioneers have been included in the list. This year's award combines technological breakthroughs, business potential, social value and other dimensions.

In order to nurture startups, BEYOND Expo offers Innovation Awards to support entrepreneurs and discover outstanding individuals or technical products and services. The BEYOND Impact Awards honor companies that are driving meaningful change in the realms of environment, society, economy, and technology in line with the United Nation' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Other awards include Gen Z Innovators: The New Force, which focuses on Gen Z entrepreneurs in China looking out towards Asia, BEYOND Medical Technology Excellence Awards and BEYOND Healthy Living Products Innovation Awards which focuses on excellence in medical technology companies and health consumption products.

Visit BEYOND Expo 2025 at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo

BEYOND Expo 2025 is being held at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo. Since opening, Cotai Expo has been a leading conference, meetings and exhibition venue in Macao, and is one of the largest MICE venues in Asia, with approximately 71,000 square metres of exhibition space. It is also part of Sands® Resorts Macao, which attracts top event planners from around the world due to its 150,000 square metres of MICE space, world-class entertainment venues, award-winning accommodation, spectacular recreation and leisure options, unrivalled shopping experiences, and dynamic dining options. Sands Resorts Macao's newest hotel, located within The Londoner® Macao, is Londoner Grand, which marks a bold new chapter in luxury for discerning travellers and event planners.

A full list of participating companies can be found here: BEYOND EXPO 2025