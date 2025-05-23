BSU Hosts Presentation On Environmental Impact Of Armenia's Mining Operations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Baku State University (BSU) hosted a presentation of an interactive map highlighting the environmental damage caused by mining enterprises operating in Armenia. The project was developed by the "Environmental Protection First" coalition, Azernews reports.

According to BSU, Amin Mammadov, co-founder of the coalition and Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, along with coalition member Mugabil Bayramov, briefed attendees on the coalition's activities and goals. Mammadov emphasized that the primary objective of the event was to raise awareness among faculty and students about the ecological impact of Armenia's mining industry in the Caucasus and to encourage collaborative efforts in assessing cross-border environmental damage.

The interactive map and accompanying report were compiled using satellite imagery of more than 20 industrial sites involved in the extraction of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, many of which are located near Azerbaijan's borders. The map integrates data from various sources, including historical maps, archived materials, and environmental reports.

A live demonstration of the online platform hosting the map was provided, showcasing its features and functions.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, where participants engaged in discussion on the importance of cross-border environmental monitoring and joint scientific cooperation.