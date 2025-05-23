Bengaluru Metro Voyeurism Case: Man Arrested For Filming, Uploading Videos On Instagram
The accused was reportedly identified as Diganth from Haveri. He was nabbed by Banashankari police near Peenya. A case was registered at the Banashankari police station on Wednesday, May 21 under Section 67 of the IT Act 2008 and Section 78(2) of the BNS Act, and an FIR was filed against an unidentified person. The Instagram account Bangalore Metro Clicks (@metro_chicks) was active since April 11 and had gained over 5,000 followers. Following the incident, the account was removed from Instagram.
The incident triggered a major backlash, with several politicians urging the police to take action. BJP leader PC Mohan wrote,“An Instagram account is secretly filming women on Namma Metro, and shockingly, 5,000 people are following it. It's a blatant violation of privacy and dignity, not just creepy but a serious crime. @BlrCityPolice, take immediate action (sic).”
Tejasvi Surya wrote, "Secretly photographing women in public transport is not just vile-it's a serious crime. This is a gross violation of dignity and safety, and there must be zero tolerance for such behaviour.
Secretly photographing women in public transport is not just vile-it's a serious crime. This is a gross violation of dignity and safety, and there must be zero tolerance for such behaviour.@OfficialBMRCL is a lifeline for lakhs - such shameful incidents cannot go unpunished.... twitter/v5wsrSttrS
- Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 21, 2025
