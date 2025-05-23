Vytanutra Launches Plus B: Advanced Daily Energy & Wellness Support

Vytanutra's Plus B is engineered with precision using high-performance spherical micro-pellets (1.2mm diameter) that increase surface area, supporting superior nutrient absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.



Pellet Design: 1.2mm spherical shape of pellets increase surface area for enhanced absorption in the GI tract. Coating System: The moisture-barrier coating prevents moisture from interact with vitamin B complex and helps minimize its characteristic odor. It also reduces the dissolution rate for a more stable release effect.

Synergistic Support for Energy, Absorption & Performance:

This proprietary pellet formulation is enhanced with Taurine (as 2-aminoethanesulfonic acid) to support focus and promote daily energy levels. BioPerine® (black pepper extract) to improve nutrient bioavailability. The pellet design offers excellent moisture resistance, extended intestinal contact, and steady nutrient release-delivering effective absorption and consistent daily performance.

Why Choose Plus B:



Advanced Coating Technology Supports daily energy, nervous system health, and focus

