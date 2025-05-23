Vytanutra Launches Plus B: Advanced Daily Energy & Wellness Support
Vytanutra's Plus B is engineered with precision using high-performance spherical micro-pellets (1.2mm diameter) that increase surface area, supporting superior nutrient absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.
-
Pellet Design: 1.2mm spherical shape of pellets increase surface area for enhanced absorption in the GI tract.
Coating System: The moisture-barrier coating prevents moisture from interact with vitamin B complex and helps minimize its characteristic odor. It also reduces the dissolution rate for a more stable release effect.
Synergistic Support for Energy, Absorption & Performance:
This proprietary pellet formulation is enhanced with Taurine (as 2-aminoethanesulfonic acid) to support focus and promote daily energy levels. BioPerine® (black pepper extract) to improve nutrient bioavailability. The pellet design offers excellent moisture resistance, extended intestinal contact, and steady nutrient release-delivering effective absorption and consistent daily performance.
Why Choose Plus B:
-
Advanced Coating Technology
Supports daily energy, nervous system health, and focus
Now available on Amazon!
Click here to shop Vytanutra Plus B on Amazon
Stay focused. Stay energized. Unlock your potential with Plus B.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact:
Sean Tang
Account Manager
[email protected]
9496565300
SOURCE Vytanutra
Legal Disclaimer:
