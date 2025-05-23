Key Players Who Could Turn The Tide For IPL 2025 Teams In The Playoffs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 2025 Indian Premier League has come under a cloud of doubt as the tensions between India and its neighbouring country Pakistan increase every day forcing the IPL committee to shift matches to safer cities for the next few days.

While the whole nation is under the grip of tension and uncertainty, IPL provides the fans and general public an outlet to immerse themselves and escape the high-tension atmosphere in their respective cities.

With the playoffs approaching, the next few matches are crucial for all teams in the Top 6 as the battle for the playoff places would heat up amongst teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings, while Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru enjoy their cushion at the top of the league standings.

Let's have a look at the top five stars who could make a positive difference in the IPL 2025 playoffs, given their team makes it to the final four at the end of the league stage:

#5 Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians started the season with 3 losses in 4 matches as the Hardik Pandya-led side tried many different combinations, none of the MI bowlers could fill in the boots of Jasprit Bumrah, who is in a league of his own when it comes to death bowling.

Since Bumrah's return, the Mumbai-based franchise has orchestrated a six-match winning run, which ended with a narrow defeat to Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected match where Bumrah powered MI's comeback, but the lack of a fourth seamer once again came back to haunt the Mahela Jayawardene-coached side.

In the ongoing season, Bumrah has 13 wickets in 8 innings while bowling at an economy rate of 6.68, which is preposterous given that the incumbent Indian Test skipper always bowls the tougher overs for his side.

#4 Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Krunal Pandya has changed the tide for the Royal Challengers in IPL 2025

A few eyebrows were raised when Royal Challengers Bengaluru spent INR 5.75 Crores on Krunal Pandya in the mega-auction when spin all-rounders like Washington Sundar and Will Jacks went for much lesser amounts in Jeddah.

Pandya silenced all his doubters with a spell of 3/29 in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders and bettered his performances against his former side, Mumbai Indians, as Krunal struck 4 wickets while giving away 45 runs on a batting-friendly track.

After bowling economically in the big win against Rajasthan Royals, Pandya shocked Punjab Kings in their own backyard as he struck 2/25 to help his side avenge their loss against the Shreyas Iyer-led side in Mullanpur. Another spell of 2/31 against the Royals was followed by his first massive contribution in batting as Krunal scored 73 runs off 47 balls, helping RCB defeat Delhi Capitals in the national capital.

With the Royal Challengers now playing two overseas finishers in Tim David and Romario Shepherd, Krunal might be needed as the lead spinner in the playoffs with the Eden Gardens expected to aid slower bowlers at the fag end of the tournament.

#3 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)

Since joining the Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul has been playing like he has been given a new lease of life as the wicket-keeper batter has impressed one and all with his calm temperament and his ability to play anywhere in the batting order as per the match situation.

While DC has slipped up in the last few matches, the major reason can be the downturn in form of DC's most important batter, who has scored 58 runs in the last three innings, preceded by 324 runs in 8 innings at a much better strike rate.

Rahul's best innings for the Capitals came in his hometown as the batter scored 93 runs off 53 balls on a surface that was not batting-friendly, with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar struggling despite being well-accustomed to the pitches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rahul also played a brilliant innings against Chennai Super Kings as he smashed 77 runs off 51 balls while opening the batting innings, and DC hopes that Rahul comes back to his best as we approach the end of the season.

#2 Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh has been one of the most consistent fast bowlers in the last few seasons of the cash-rich league since making his debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The left-arm seamer swings the new ball both ways and is an effective death bowler as well, courtesy of his excellent yorkers, cutters, and slower deliveries.

With Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the season, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen had to take on the mantle of bowling the powerplay and the death overs, with Azmatullah Omarzai chipping in with a helping hand here and there.

With the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator set to take place on the batting-friendly pitches of Hyderabad, wicket-takers like Arshdeep would be even more important as franchises would be looking to break partnerships rather than saving runs.

In the ongoing IPL season, Arshdeep has taken 16 wickets in 10 innings while keeping his economy rate at 8.0, which is pretty impressive given that the Indian international always bowls in the powerplay overs and contributes in the death overs as well.

#1 Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)

Kagiso Rabada would be looking to make an instant impact in the 2025 IPL season

While the Gujarat Titans' bowling unit has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks, one name that has silently evaded the conversations is Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas fast bowler returned home after featuring in a couple of matches for the Titans and served his provisional one-month suspension for using recreational drugs, followed by a protocol that involves a couple of sessions of the substance abuse treatment programme.

While Gerald Coetzee has slowly made his way into the playing XI, the youngster would be making way for his compatriot when Rabada is deemed match-fit by Ashish Nehra & co., who would be closely monitoring the potential match-winner.

Now, it is up to Rabada to showcase to the world why the Titans shelled out INR 10.75 Crores for his services by delivering on the biggest stage and helping GT lift their second trophy if they make it to the playoffs.

