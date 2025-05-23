Safran Establishes Operations' Office In Aerospace And Defense Activities At Qatar's Free Zones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Safran, an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation, defense and space markets, announced the establishment of Safran's corporate office in Qatar's free zones, laying the groundwork for a new era of innovation and excellence in aerospace and defense activities in Qatar and the region.

The announcement follows an agreement between QFZ and Safran, signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Christophe Bruneau, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Military Engines at Safran Aircraft Engines, on the sidelines of their participation at Qatar Economic Forum 2025. The signing ceremony brought together high-ranking officials and representatives from both entities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), commented on the occasion:“Safran's presence in our free zones marks a pivotal step in reinforcing Qatar's position as a premier hub for innovation and collaboration in the aerospace and defense sector. This partnership is fully aligned with our mandate to accelerate economic diversification and sustainable development in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and Third National Development Strategy. Today, our multimodal transport ecosystem receives a significant boost, as we welcome yet another global leader into our industrial landscape. World-class companies continue to choose our free zones for the unparalleled competitive advantage they offer: seamless connectivity, strategic geographic location, and a pro-business environment, further fostering cross-border cooperation, knowledge exchange, and long-term capacity building.”



Christophe Bruneau, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Military Engines at Safran Aircraft Engines, said:“We are pleased to partner with Qatar Free Zones Authority and open this new office in this dynamic and attractive country, Qatar, in the GCC region. This decision reflects our engagement to strengthen our long-standing and trusted relationship with our customers and contribute to Qatar's economic growth and its aspirations under Qatar National Vision 2030. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to driving enhanced outcomes in the already flourishing aerospace sector in Qatar and the region.”