Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market Report 2025: Hospitals Lead In Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Usage, Home Care Grows Fastest - Global Overview And Forecasts 2021-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|246
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$25.3 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories ACON Laboratories, Inc. Apex Biotechnology Corp. ARKRAY, Inc. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG B. Braun SE Beurer GmbH Bionime Corporation Cequr Cnoga Medical Ltd. Dariohealth Corp. DexCom, Inc. Embecta Corp. Entra Health Systems LLC F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Glysens Incorporated Insulet Corporation LifeScan Inc. Medtronic PLC Nipro Corporation Nova Biomedical Corporation Novo Nordisk A/S Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. Rossmax International Ltd Sanofi SA Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Sinocare Inc. Taidoc Technology Corporation Terumo Corporation Trividia Health, Inc. Ypsomed Holding AG
BGM Devices Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Rest of World
BGM Devices Market by Product
- Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Test Strips Glucometer Devices Lancets Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) Devices Sensors Transmitters & Receivers Insulin Pumps
BGM Devices Market by End-User
- Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Settings Diagnostic Centers
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 32
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment