Low-Pressure System Over Arabian Sea Triggers Coastal Alerts

A developing low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea is poised to intensify into a depression within 36 hours, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue advisories for coastal regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa. The system, currently situated near the Konkan-Goa coastline, is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly affecting areas along the western coast.

The IMD has placed Mumbai under an orange alert, anticipating significant rainfall and gusty winds over the weekend. Southern Konkan districts, including parts of Goa, are under a red alert, with forecasts indicating very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Fishermen along the North and South Gujarat coasts have been strictly advised to refrain from venturing into the sea until May 26 due to deteriorating marine conditions.

In Gujarat, several districts are bracing for adverse weather. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for regions including Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Dang, Navsari, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. Rajkot, which recorded a high of 42.3°C, experienced sudden weather changes with rain and lightning. Tragically, in Garnara village, Gondal, a man was fatally struck by lightning. The state has received 42mm of rain from March 1 to May 22, significantly surpassing the average of 2.5mm for this period.

Authorities are on high alert, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directing district control rooms to monitor the situation continuously. The Surat Municipal Corporation has established a 24/7 control room at the Integrated Command and Control Centre to address emergencies, including waterlogging and property damage, utilizing CCTV surveillance for efficient response.

In Maharashtra, the IMD has reported that the low-pressure system is likely to strengthen, with conditions favorable for further intensification. While there is no official cyclone warning yet, the potential for the system to develop into a cyclonic storm has not been ruled out. Coastal districts are preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds, with the IMD closely monitoring the evolving situation.

