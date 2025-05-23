Revanth Reddy's Name In National Herald Chargesheet Exposes Corruption: KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Friday said Telangana has become an ATM for Congress, and this was corroborated by the Enforcement Directorate as it named Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the chargesheet in the National Herald case.

The former minister took to 'X' to react to the report that Revanth Reddy's name figures in the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case.

The ED has reportedly mentioned Revanth Reddy as one of the leaders who allegedly sought donations for Young Indian (YI) and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). Though not listed as an accused, the Central agency says CM Reddy acted on instructions from senior Congress functionaries.

The ED mentioned Revanth Reddy's name alongside late Ahmed Patel and Pawan Bansal in the donation-related findings.

The ED alleges that certain Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, influenced individuals to donate to YI and AJL between 2019 and 2022, suggesting that refusal could harm their political prospects.

"Telangana has become an ATM for Scamgress, and it's been now corroborated by agencies as the ED charge sheets Telangana 'Bag Man' in National Herald case, he is trying his best to distract the people's attention from his corrupt practices," posted Rama Rao.

"The million-dollar question is whether the NDA Govt will act this time or pardon Revant Reddy as they've done in the case of Amrut Scam, RR Tax and Civil supplies scam," he said.

KTR alleged that the CM's corruption empire was exposed with the charge sheet filed by the ED, which alleged that Revanth Reddy lured people with positions to donate to the Young India organisation.

The BRS leader said payment of hundreds of crores to Congress party leaders by Revanth Reddy, even before he became the Chief Minister, has come out in the open.

Revanth Reddy's "corruption scandal" started with hundreds of crores, and after he became the Chief Minister, it reached thousands of crores in the last year and a half, KTR said.

Rama Rao wanted to know if ED will "confine" itself to mentioning Revanth Reddy in the chargesheet or summon him for questioning to "expose the entire corruption scandal".