9Th Global Fashion & Design Week 2025 Sets Unmatched Global Benchmark At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 9th Global Fashion & Design Week, orchestrated by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in association with AAFT School of Fashion & Design, truly lived up to its title as the biggest fashion week ever held by any educational institution in the world.
Held at the iconic Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, the event was an extraordinary celebration of global creativity, culture, and couture. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University, congratulated the entire organizing team for delivering an international-standard fashion spectacle in India's creative capital.“Design is the soul of civilization. Through this global platform, we celebrate diversity, innovation, and cultural pride,” said Dr. Marwah in his inaugural remarks.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by H.E. Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India, who lit the ceremonial lamp and officially declared the event open.“This festival represents the best of international collaboration in design and education,” said the Ambassador.
Guests of Honour included: Fatimata Kane Haidara, Wife of the Ambassador of Senegal, Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Dr. Faridoddin Faridasr, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Iran, and Yanytzel Karina Duarte, Second Secretary, Embassy of Panama
The event also welcomed eminent personalities from the design and hospitality industries:
Gaurav Arora (Co-Founder, Markek Craft), Chef Vikram Shokeen, Chef Dr. Kunal Seth, Chef Srinath Sampath, Architect Divya Bhatt, Architect Purvi Singhal, Annika Passii (Country Manager, The Warehouse Group), Sonia Khanna (Impulse), Shubham Gandhi (Fashion Designer), and Consultant Nakul Wali from Ireland.
The AAFT fashion showcase was a mesmerizing blend of heritage, imagination, and global aesthetics. Some of the standout collections included: Ethnic Wear from India by Ankit and Yashi, Traditional Wear from Iran by Shagun, Beach Wear inspired by Panama by Shalu, Fusion Wear for the Republic of Comoros by Amrita Kumari, Avant Garde fashion inspired by Venezuela by Sukriti, Casual Wear representing Zimbabwe by Sanjeet and Chanchal, Elegant Evening Wear from Senegal by Anurag, Sneha, and Nidhi,and Evening Wear representing Venezuela by Mansi Kumari
Each design was a tribute to the rich cultural identity of the respective country, blending local motifs with global trends. The young designers of AAFT displayed immense creativity, technical skill, and global sensibility-setting a high bar for student-led fashion presentations worldwide.
The 9th Global Fashion & Design Week is not just a festival-it is a movement, placing Noida at the epicenter of international fashion education and cultural diplomacy. With the participation of nearly 90 countries, the event has once again proven AAFT's leadership in shaping the global creative landscape.
