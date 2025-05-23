UAE: Professors Using AI? Students Say They Feel 'Cheated', Educators Urge Transparency

Rising concerns about professors using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classrooms are now emerging, reversing earlier fears about students cheating.

These concerns were recently flagged at Northeastern University, US, when a student filed a formal complaint demanding a tuition refund after discovering her professors were secretly using AI tools to generate notes.

The discovery is triggering deeper concerns among student communities across continents including the UAE, who are demanding transparency and accountability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Clarity is imperative

Dr Sabrina Joseph, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at the American University in Dubai (AUD), acknowledged the importance of clarity.

“We actively encourage faculty to be transparent about their use of AI in developing teaching materials not only to build trust, but also to model ethical and creative engagement with emerging technologies,” she said.“When professors openly share how they use AI, whether to refine lecture notes, generate discussion prompts, or visualise complex data, it often leads to meaningful classroom dialogue. It demystifies the technology and turns it into a shared learning experience.”

Universities say their approach is rooted in three values: integrity, transparency, and collaboration. When used ethically, AI doesn't dilute education, it enhances learning.

Varsities believe that when faculty use AI to support their preparation, it creates valuable opportunities to bring students into the conversation, helping them understand how these tools can be leveraged ethically, creatively, and effectively.

“Transparency here isn't just about disclosure, it's about empowerment,” added Joseph.“When students witness thoughtful, responsible AI use by their professors, it inspires curiosity rather than suspicion, and learning becomes a shared journey.”

The university has also implemented guidelines to ensure consistency and accountability across the board.

“These guidelines promote transparency and foster open dialogue - critical components of preparing students for a future where AI will play a central role in most careers,” Joseph explained.“In short, we are not running from AI, we are running with it.”

The sentiment is shared across levels of education.

Educators at the school level are also pushing for responsible AI use - but with an emphasis on preparation. They believe teachers must be given the tools and training to stay ahead.

Neetha Shetty, Principal at Al Diyafah High School, earlier said,“We are investing in continuous professional development for our teachers - empowering them through targeted training sessions and cultivating a mindset that embraces AI as a tool for enhancing teaching and learning. This dual approach ensures that both students and educators are well-prepared to thrive in an AI-driven world.”

Still, the concerns among university students and recent graduates linger - especially for those who feel their learning experience has been compromised.

Feeling 'cheated'

Tejasvi Sandeep Gurjar, a recent graduate, said,“I have heard about these complaints from my friends who have noticed repetitive slides and feedback that are AI generated. At some level you do feel 'cheated' as the tuition fee at the universities are very high. It's very frustrating if educators are not transparent with their students. I feel universities must have clear guidelines on this.”

She added,“Additionally, why would I go back to pursue, say, a Master's degree at the university if I have to learn from AI and YouTube alone. Just for the degree?”

Others, like AbdulMalik Ifthikar, see AI as a helpful tool - but not a replacement for meaningful academic effort.

“I've heard of some professors using AI to increase efficiency when it comes to lengthy processes such as research, content summarisations and creating presentations,” he said.

“I believe that AI should be used as an enhancer rather than a replacer for human efforts. Students and professors can use it to help increase productivity while also maintaining transparency between both parties. It's about maintaining academic integrity from both sides.”