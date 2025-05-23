Dubai: Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Barsha Residential Building
A fire that broke out at a restaurant in Al Barsha 1 on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control, eyewitnesses told Khaleej Times.
“I was sleeping when my flatmate woke me up and told me there was a fire in the building . I got up and saw people rushing out,” said a tenant.“When I stepped outside, I saw Dubai Civil Defence personnel at the scene battling the blaze. Police were also present to manage the crowd.”
The incident occurred roughly 500 metres from the site of another recent fire . On May 13, a blaze broke out at the Al Zarooni building on Halim Street in Barsha 1, near the Mall of the Emirates. That fire also originated from a restaurant located on the ground floor of a 13-storey building.
More to follow
