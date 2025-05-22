'Handful Of Bakeries' Making Bread Again In Gaza: UN
Rome: The UN's World Food Programme said on Thursday a "handful of bakeries" in Gaza had begun making and distributing bread again after Israel allowed aid trucks into the Strip.
Employees of a bakery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, fill bags with freshly-baked bread on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
Employees of a bakery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, stack freshly-baked bread on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
"A handful of bakeries in south and central Gaza... have resumed bread production after dozens of trucks were finally able to collect cargo from the Kerem Shalom border crossing and deliver it overnight," the WFP said in a statement.
"These bakeries are now operational distributing bread via hot meal kitchens", it said.
A man walks in front of bread piled up inside a bakery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment