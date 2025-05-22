Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Handful Of Bakeries' Making Bread Again In Gaza: UN

2025-05-22 11:22:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: The UN's World Food Programme said on Thursday a "handful of bakeries" in Gaza had begun making and distributing bread again after Israel allowed aid trucks into the Strip.

Employees of a bakery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, fill bags with freshly-baked bread on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

Employees of a bakery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, stack freshly-baked bread on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

"A handful of bakeries in south and central Gaza... have resumed bread production after dozens of trucks were finally able to collect cargo from the Kerem Shalom border crossing and deliver it overnight," the WFP said in a statement.

"These bakeries are now operational distributing bread via hot meal kitchens", it said.


A man walks in front of bread piled up inside a bakery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

