XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre

XVC Tech , the venture capital arm of the XDC Network , today announced its investment in the Laser Digital Carry Fund (LCF), a market-neutral digital asset strategy managed by Laser Digital, the digital asset subsidiary of . As part of this collaboration,

Libre's integration brings a regulatory-compliant mechanism for the distribution of tokenized financial products to institutional and accredited investors on XDC Network. Having enabled tokenization of a broad range of strategies like regulated hedge funds, money market funds, and private credit including those managed by BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital, Libre's infrastructure supports the full lifecycle of fund issuance, including on-chain subscription, redemption, and transfer capabilities. This deployment marks a key step in extending access to regulated investment opportunities for institutional and accredited investors across the XDC ecosystem.

By combining Libre's on-chain fund issuance infrastructure with XDC Network's scalable, EVM-compatible infrastructure, the collaboration sets the stage for broader institutional adoption of blockchain-native financial products.

The Laser Digital Carry Fund is a high-yield, market neutral strategy that takes advantage of funding rates and yield opportunities in the digital asset market. Through Laser Digital's heritage, the Laser Digital Carry Fund capitalises on capital markets and risk management expertise in traditional and digital markets.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is a blockchain specifically developed to support trade finance and RWA tokenization. A highly optimized, EVM-compatible Layer 1, XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism, which allows for a transaction time of mere seconds, near-zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second (TPS).

Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications. For more information, users can visit

About XVC Tech

Founded by the co-founders of XDC Network, Atul Khekade and Ritesh Kakkad, XVC Tech is a US $125mn Fund focussed on exploring investment opportunities in NextGen Technology Solutions. Portfolio companies include DeGaming, a decentralized i-gaming infrastructure protocol, Bolero, a platform fractionalizing IP of music assets via smart contracts or Truflation, an oracle for RWA, indexes and inflation.

About Laser Digital:

Laser Digital is a digital asset business redefining the frontier of digital finance. Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital delivers scalable, robust opportunities across trading, solutions, asset management and ventures. The team works at higher risk management standards, compliance, and commercial viability, all driven by a belief in more responsible engagement in digital assets. With an open and dynamic culture, Laser Digital has the freedom to adapt to market needs, to move swiftly to capitalisation, and to share learnings with clients and partners – bringing greater confidence to the institutional market for the benefit of all.

For more information about Laser Digital, users can visit

About Libre

Libre is a fully on-chain infrastructure platform purpose-built for the tokenization and compliant distribution of regulated real-world assets (RWAs). As a dedicated Layer 1 AppChain, Libre enables asset managers to issue and manage institutional funds on-chain supporting on-chain subscriptions, redemptions, and cross-chain allocations through the Libre Gateway.

To date, over $700+ million in assets from leading global institutions, including BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital, have been tokenized using Libre's infrastructure. From money markets to alternative strategies, Libre transforms institutional finance into secure, composable, and DeFi-native building blocks, paving the way for a new era of programmable capital. At present, Libre makes its tokenized funds available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

For more information, users can visit

Media Contact:

Libre:

