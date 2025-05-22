Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13750776
The playback can be accessed through August 21, 2025.
About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.
Contacts:
Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: ...
