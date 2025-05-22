KBL Cosmetics Offers Custom Cosmetic Formulation Services For Beauty Brands

KBL Cosmetics Custom Formulation

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KBL Cosmetics (KBL), a women-owned private-label manufacturer based in California, is expanding access to high-quality cosmetic formulation services through its in-house formulation laboratory , supporting skincare and personal care brands at every stage of product development. From research and development to international documentation, KBL provides an integrated approach tailored to the needs of both emerging and established beauty brands.KBL's formulation services are rooted in customization, safety, and regulatory awareness. The company's formulation laboratory offers comprehensive support for clients seeking to develop original formulas that align with specific product claims, skin concerns, and ingredient preferences. Formulation work includes research-backed ingredient selection, pH stability analysis, and iterative texture development-all designed to ensure each product performs effectively and meets consumer expectations.The lab formulates across a wide range of product categories, including facial moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliants, serums, eye creams, toners, body treatments, and hair care. Each project is guided by the client's goals-whether that means delivering targeted skincare benefits, achieving a specific texture or finish, or aligning with retailer requirements for clean and transparent formulations. KBL supports custom formulation builds from scratch as well as reformulations based on existing benchmarks.As part of its end-to-end support model, KBL assists clients in preparing products for both domestic and global distribution. The company reviews formulas for compliance in U.S. and international markets, provides documentation such as INCI lists and SDS files, and supports registrations and filings where needed. These services include access to certifications (GMP, BSE, FDA Registered, Certificates of Free Sale) and qualitative/quantitative ingredient breakdowns to assist with product labeling and regulatory submissions.The formulation lab works closely with KBL's in-house manufacturing and packaging teams to streamline the transition from development to production. This integrated setup helps reduce formulation errors during scale-up and ensures consistency between lab samples and final filled product. By keeping formulation and production under one roof, KBL improves communication, quality control, and speed to market.In addition to technical accuracy, KBL emphasizes ingredient transparency and product integrity. The lab maintains a robust catalog of functional actives, botanicals, and naturally derived emulsifiers that can be used to meet vegan, fragrance-free, or cruelty-free targets. Brands looking to create clean-label products will find formulation options that align with evolving consumer expectations and global safety standards.KBL continues to serve as a development partner for both new entrants and global players in the beauty industry. Its cosmetic formulation expertise, combined with regulatory support and scalable production capabilities, makes it a valuable resource for brands navigating an increasingly complex product landscape. To learn more about KBL's formulation services or to schedule a consultation, visit or email ....

