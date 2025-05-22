Greenpanel Industries' Net Profit Falls 47 Pc In FY25, Revenue Dips

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Kolkata-based wood panel manufacturer Greenpanel Industries on Thursday announced that the company's profit fell to Rs 72.1 crore in FY25, down by nearly 47 per cent from Rs 135.24 crore in the previous fiscal (FY24).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit for the quarter was Rs 29.4 crore, a marginal decline of 1.4 per cent compared to Rs 29.8 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).

The decline was mainly due to lower revenues and weaker margins.

In the January-March quarter (Q4 FY25), Greenpanel's revenue from operations dropped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 374.5 crore compared to Rs 396.5 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

Total income for the quarter also declined by 6.29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 378.4 crore.

For the full financial year, Greenpanel's total income stood at Rs 1,458.33 crore, down by 8.18 per cent from Rs 1,588.17 crore reported in FY24.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) fell to Rs 47.9 crore in Q4 FY25, down by 6.9 per cent from Rs 51.5 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

The EBITDA margin stood at 12.8 per cent, slightly lower than 13 per cent in Q4 FY24.

“Widening distribution reach, increasing domestic volumes and proportion of value added products, increasing the Greenpanel brand value and increasing plantations will be our major focus areas in future quarters,” said MD and CEO Shobhan Mittal.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Greenpanel Industries closed 2.92 per cent lower at Rs 249 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

Greenpanel Industries Limited is India based manufacturer of wood panels, best known for its Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF).

The company also makes plywood, pre-laminated MDF, wooden flooring, and related products.

It operates through two key segments: Plywood and allied products, and Medium Density Fibreboards (MDF) and allied products.