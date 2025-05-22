Celebrate National BBQ Week 2025 Afloat With Skuna Boats Iconic BBQ Boat



National BBQ Week Runs May 26 – June 1, 2025

Skuna Boats invites the public to fire up the grill and take to the water this summer in celebration of the UK's 29th annual National BBQ Week. Running from May 26 to June 30th , the week-long celebration is the perfect excuse to gather your crew, show off your grill skills, and enjoy a truly unique experience aboard the UK's original BBQ Boat .

With circular boats kitted out with barbecues and space for up to 10 people, guests can enjoy a sizzling feast while gently cruising through London's Docklands - a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the outdoor dining season.

“We're proud to offer one of the most unique outdoor dining experiences in the country,” said Tommo Stuart Thomson, Founder of Skuna Boats.“There's nothing quite like cooking your own BBQ on the water with friends. It's fun, social, and makes for an unforgettable summer activity.”

To mark the occasion, Skuna Boats has teamed up once again with leading BBQ supplier Cadac to give away a premium Cadac BBQ Package. Customers who books a BBQ Boat experience between May 26th and June 30th - for trips taken any time between May 26th and September 1st - will be automatically entered into the draw - worth over £500!

The prize? A top-of-the-line Cadac BBQ set designed to help one lucky winner become the ultimate home pitmaster.

Find BBQ Boat Images & Video HERE

How to Enter:

Simply book a Skuna experience with Skuna Boats between 26th May and 30th June 2025 to be automatically entered into the draw!

Note: Your trip can be taken any time between 26th of May and 1st September 2025 to qualify for the prize draw, but must be purchased between 26th May to 30th June.

[Terms & conditions apply.]



ABOUT SKUNA BOATS

Skuna Boats is the UK's first, and only, provider of floating BBQ Boats, wood-fired Hot Tub Boats, viral sensation Igloo Boats and new wellness experience, the Sauna Boat. Located in the heart of London, the unique fleet offers unforgettable group experiences all year round - from scenic daytime cruises to after-dark party trips. With thousands of guests each year and viral success across social media, Skuna continues to redefine what it means to dine and unwind on the water.

