Bipper Media To Launch AI-Enhanced Citation Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Bipper Media CEO Bobby Holland

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bipper Media recently announced a new, exciting SEO product for existing and future clients. The Athens-based company has been working on a concept that is unlike existing traditional citation distribution platforms.

Bipper Media's citation network is an AI-enhanced search intelligence platform that structures one's business as an entity. Under this network, clients will receive 300 dofollow directories, which offer powerful backlinks, JSON-LD Schema markup that includes location, reviews, service, hours and FAQ's, and strong SEO ranking power.

The SEO company wanted to develop something that it currently is not seeing in the citation space that would help get businesses ranked.

“With citations fully optimized with pixel perfect JSON-LD Schema markup and dofollow links, our citation network will definitely achieve that,” said Bipper Media CEO Bobby Holland said.

To date, Bipper Media's citations are the first AI-optimized listing network to enter the market. Pre-sale starts June 16 and the official launch will be July 1. The SEO company will be providing more updates on its social media platforms in the coming weeks. Small business owners are also encouraged to subscribe to Bipper Media's newsletter to get the latest up to date information on deals, new launches, and seo industry advancements.

About Bipper Media:

Founded in 2011, Bipper Media LLC is an SEO and website design company based in Athens, GA. With CEO Bobby Holland at the helm, the team serves local and small businesses all over the world by helping them get found on Google. Between creating websites from scratch to publishing tailored city pages and high-quality blog content, Bipper Media is a one-stop digital marketing shop for all types of businesses. With local and organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Bipper Media customizes campaigns to meet the business needs of each client.

Melissa Toledo

Bipper Media

+1 706-363-0642

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.