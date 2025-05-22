INDIBA Launches COMPACT Series: Next-Gen TECAR Devices For Smarter, Portable Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The COMPACT Series brings INDIBA's proven 448 kHz TECAR technology into a sleek, compact, and high-performance form. Designed for professionals seeking fast, effective, and evidence-backed treatments, this innovative series delivers an optimal balance of power, portability, and clinical versatility.

Whether healthcare professionals require a lightweight mobile solution, a versatile powerhouse, or a precision-focused device, the COMPACT Series offers tailored options to meet diverse clinical needs, ensuring cutting-edge treatment capabilities in any setting.



COMPACT Lite: COMPACT Lite is a revolution in portable TECAR devices. Small, compact, lightweight, and stylish, it fits effortlessly into a backpack-perfect for clinics aiming to optimize space or rehabilitation & sports professionals who provide mobile care. COMPACT Plus & COMPACT Pro: COMPACT Plus & Pro are advanced TECAR devices designed for premium rehabilitation, sports, and dermatofunctional treatments. Built for professionals who demand high performance, these devices offer exceptional power, precision, and adaptability to deliver superior clinical results vs. standard clinical practice.

Key Features of the COMPACT Series:



Ultralight and portable TECAR device: small and lightweight, COMPACT Lite is designed with mobile practitioners and tight clinical spaces in mind. It features a minimal accessory load and includes a backpack for easy transport.

Smart Technology for enhanced therapist comfort, treatment precision and patient care (COMPACT Plus and COMPACT Pro): Featuring an ergonomic smart handle, these devices enable effortless switching between CAP and RES modes with a single applicator. Real-time temperature feedback through LED indicators ensures accurate thermal control, while intuitive power adjustments directly from the handle enhance treatment precision and therapist comfort. Smart electrodes further optimize treatment by providing built-in temperature sensors for consistent, safe, and effective therapy. DUAL RES exclusive mode (COMPACT Pro only): The DUAL RES Mode alternates two resistive electrodes with one return plate for efficient, dual-area treatment in a single session. Designed for rehabilitation, sports recovery, and injury treatment, this mode allows patients to perform active exercises while receiving TECAR therapy, optimizing muscle engagement and enhancing recovery. It effectively targets complementary muscles and enables bilateral, time-saving treatments.

"The Compact Series represents a major leap forward in making high-performance TECAR therapy more accessible and adaptable than ever before," said Remco Schmitz, CEO of INDIBA. "We designed these devices to empower professionals, giving them the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient outcomes, whether in a clinic, sports facility or mobile practice. At INDIBA, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation for rehabilitation and pelvic health."

Availability and Market Launch

COMPACT Lite, COMPACT Plus and COMPACT Pro are officially available on May 22, 2025.

For more information, visit or contact INDIBA team at [email protected] .

About INDIBA

INDIBA is a global leader in TECAR and laser therapy, offering innovative solutions for rehabilitation, beauty, medical aesthetics, pelvic health, and veterinary care. With over 40 years of research and clinical validation, INDIBA continues to transform non-invasive treatment methodologies for professionals worldwide.

SOURCE INDIBA