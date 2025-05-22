Avalyn To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In June
|Format:
|1x1 Meetings
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 3, 2025
|Location:
|New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
|Participants:
|Douglas Carlson, CFO & CBO; Craig Conoscenti, SVP, Clinical Development
About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is reimagining the future of pulmonary fibrosis treatment with a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines. Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity, and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn's inhaled approach tackles the underlying pathophysiology of pulmonary fibrosis at its source by safely delivering treatments directly into the lungs, thereby improving tolerability by decreasing systemic exposure and improving efficacy by increasing lung exposure. Avalyn's AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. The company completed two Phase 1 studies for AP02, inhaled nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn .
Investor Contact:
Alex Straus
THRUST Strategic Communications
Media Contact:
