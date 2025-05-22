Go Ape Reaches New Heights: Revitalized Adventure Parks Relaunch To Inspire Deeper Connections To People, Nature, And Purpose

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Go Ape has always been known for thrilling treetop adventures, but now we're redefining what it means to truly connect," says Chrissy Very, Senior Director of Marketing at Go Ape. "We're not just building ziplining and rope courses. We're creating experiences that enable people to reconnect with their inner strength, with their natural environments, with their loved ones, and with a greater sense of purpose."

This launch addresses a growing need. As federal budget cuts reduce staffing and services across national parks, barriers to outdoor access are increasing - just as people crave those experiences most. Go Ape steps in to bridge that gap with a freshly updated experience that blends heart-pounding fun with meaningful purpose, available to individuals, families, and groups alike.

What's New at Go Ape:

Elevated Mission and Purpose

Go Ape now inspires courage, connection, and discovery through invigorated outdoor challenges designed to unlock personal potential, nurture relationships, and deepen environmental appreciation.



People First: Creating memorable, emotionally resonant moments.

Rooted in Nature: Honoring, respecting, and embracing the outdoors as a source of wonder, education, and joy.

Adventure Driven: Encouraging exploration and active lifestyles with classic and upgraded thrills. Safety & Growth: Empowering guests to push boundaries safely, with increased support and resilience-focused programming, all while keeping safety at the forefront.

Refreshed Core Values Driving Every Adventure:

Expanded & Improved Experiences:



All-New Affordable Membership Programs to encourage ongoing wellness and exploration.

Revitalized Team Building Programs and Leadership Development Experiences, featuring the new Primal Dynamix branch of Go Ape, focused on leadership and collaboration.

STEM-Aligned Educational Curricula built to support modern social-emotional learning standards.

Scout-Friendly COPE Challenges that combine adventure with achievement.

Inclusive Design with new accessible activities and flexible formats for varying ages and abilities.

On-Location Trails and Relaxation Stations, featuring Tentsile tree hammocks, to foster reflection, mental well-being, and connection.

Specialized Group Events that offer transformational, not just recreational, outcomes. Course Design & Development Services built to the highest ACCT industry standards. Installation, Management, and Optimization opportunities for Adventure Parks across the nation.

With 16 locations across 11 states, Go Ape remains America's largest and most experienced aerial adventure operator-now newly enhanced to better serve the communities it inspires.

"In a digital age that often leaves us disconnected, Go Ape offers something authentic and essential-real experiences, real connections, and real adventures that resonate long after you leave the treetops," adds Very.

