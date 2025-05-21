The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Debuts New Membership Tier For UATL

ATLANTA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) today announced the next chapter of its Black culture product, UATL, with a new paid tier that will offer members expanded access to events, content and discounts designed to build community and connection.

Launched in September 2024, UATL has built a community membership program and an engaged social media following through distinct journalism, unique perks and exclusive events.

Today, UATL introduced a new "supporting member" program for those who want to connect more deeply with all things Black culture. For $5 a month, supporting members get unlimited access to all articles on UATL, early invites to UATL events, the ability to bring a guest to select events and access to exclusive discounts at Scotty ATL, Just Loafn, Seed Atlanta, Trap Museum, Breakfast Boys and more. This adds to UATL's existing free member benefits: a weekly newsletter, three monthly articles, and select event invitations.

UATL is a key part of the AJC's plan to transform from a storied daily newspaper into a modern media company. AJC Editor-In-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. said it's been exciting to see how Atlanta has welcomed UATL into the fold.

"For the last several months, we have consistently heard from members asking: How can we help this community grow?" he said. "This is a natural next step that will help us deepen our connection to the community and expand our contribution to this culture, which continues to shape the world."

Starting today, supporting members can sign up to receive:



Unlimited access to every article on UATL. Enjoy all UATL has to offer from 404ward a signature series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta forward to thought-leading content like "Atlanta: America's Black Mecca?" a new series exploring the reasons and justifications behind the city's moniker.

Early invites to UATL events. Member events are designed to connect you with the culture, including movie nights, suite parties and happy hour connections. They sell out, so getting early access (and a plus-one) is key.

Perks and discounts that help support local and Black-owned businesses.

Ticket giveaways to Atlanta's top sporting events. One bonus account with a separate login to share.

Membership Rates



Supporting Membership is $5 a month or $49 a year

Special Founding Member Offer is $39 a year for a limited time.

Get the combined UATL+AJC subscription for $11.99 a month. Visit UATL to explore available plans

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metro Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Shumuriel Ratliff

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

[email protected]

SOURCE The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED