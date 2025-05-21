JAMUL CASINO RESORT NOW ACCEPTING ROOM RESERVATIONS FOR STAYS BEGINNING AUG. 11

San Diego's Newest Boutique Hotel Now Available to Book Ahead of Grand Opening This Summer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Later this summer, Jamul Casino Resort will welcome guests to its all-new, expanded, luxury destination featuring a premium spa, rooftop pool, signature dining venue, 200 spacious rooms including multiple suites and endless entertainment. Standard room rates are available now for stays beginning Aug. 11, 2025, and qualifying casino guests will receive special discounts and offers. Room bookings can be reserved at JamulCasino.“We are excited to unveil a new chapter of exceptional hospitality at Jamul Casino Resort,” said Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino Resort.“From our refined accommodations to the rooftop pool with stunning views of the Jamul Mountains, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted for our guests. Whether you're here to unwind or seek entertainment, we've created a destination that captures the spirit and luxury of Southern California.”Jamul Casino Resort was thoughtfully envisioned to set a new standard in luxury hospitality, with every detail crafted to meet the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation. The resort seamlessly blends an elegant new luxury hotel tower with the dynamic energy of its iconic casino floor. Guests staying overnight can look forward to exclusive spa treatments infused with seasonal elements, refined cocktail experiences, and a host of elevated amenities- available only at San Diego's premier new luxury destination.Signature amenities exclusive to Jamul Casino Resort include:Jamul SpaGuests can immerse themselves in comprehensive wellness at Jamul Spa, a true sanctuary offering an extensive range of therapeutic treatments. The spa's signature services include Swedish-inspired massages designed to reduce stress and improve circulation, luxurious facial treatments like the Sweetwater Signature Facial and advanced HydraFacial options, body experiences like the Hydrating Glow sugar polish and the immersive 120-minute Wellness Journey, and premium nail and hair services. Spa-goers can enhance their experience with healthy yet indulgent Jamul Spa bites, nutrient-rich smoothies, premium beverages, and couple's packages for a complete wellness retreat.Starlite PoolThe crown jewel of the Resort, Starlite Pool offers a sophisticated rooftop retreat with panoramic views and premium amenities that elevate the poolside experience. Guests can sip expertly crafted signature cocktails, including the refreshing“Zen and Tonic” featuring Botanist Gin and lemongrass,“Tropical Staycation” with Malibu Rum and coconut purée, and the Resort's signature“Jewel of Jamul” combining Roku Gin, Fernet, and pistachio syrup. The poolside cuisine features diverse upscale offerings from Mediterranean and charcuterie platters to fresh seafood options, gourmet salads, Wagyu sliders and sweet finishes like the signature key lime cheesecake.Fly RoomTucked away within the Resort, Fly Room offers an intimate, upscale lounge experience with an art deco-inspired ambiance providing a sophisticated setting for discerning guests. The venue features meticulously crafted cocktails such as the“Midnight Café” blending Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey with Licor 43 and espresso,“The Jezebel” featuring Casamigos Blanco Tequila with a Prisoner red wine float and the floral“Pomp and Circumstance” with Empress Gin and crème de violette. These exceptional libations are complemented by gourmet small plates including Oysters Rockefeller, crispy chicken liver pâté quenelle, charcuterie board and baked bone marrow, creating an exclusive experience for those seeking refined indulgence.Jamul 23Experience an extraordinary culinary journey at Jamul 23, the Resort's premier dining destination. This signature restaurant blends gourmet casual fare with refined elegance, offering a sophisticated setting for daily brunch and dinner. The thoughtfully curated menu features an enticing array of American and international dishes, crafted from the finest ingredients sourced from land and sea. Guests enjoy stunning views and exceptional service, making every meal a memorable occasion.Within Jamul 23 lies the vibrant J23 bar, where expertly crafted cocktails take center stage. Signature creations include the“Bitter Sweet Symphony,” made with Basil Hayden Bourbon and maraschino liqueur, and the bold“Fist Full of Mezcal,” featuring Xicaru Mezcal and muddled serrano pepper. The food menu spans elevated comfort favorites like the J23 Deluxe Lucy-a half-pound Wagyu patty stuffed with shredded short rib and truffled cheese-to refined entrées such as a 12 oz. ribeye steak frites and pappardelle Bolognese with prime ground beef. To finish, indulge in decadent desserts like the signature tarte tatin, classic New York-style cheesecake, and chocolate-covered strawberries, completing a truly unforgettable dining experience.To learn more about Jamul Casino Resort and to book a room, please visit JamulCasino.###About Jamul Casino ResortOpened in 2016, the Jamul Casino Resort is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges, and coming Summer 2025, will welcome a brand-new, 200-room luxury hotel tower. The 16-story boutique hotel will soon offer an all-new collection of guest experiences from restaurants, retail space, a rooftop pool and full-service spa and salon. The hotel is being built to achieve AAA's Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino Resort supports more than 1,400 permanent jobs throughout the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino Resort, please visit JamulCasino.

