Silverside AI Announces Partnership With Vivaldi Group

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverside AI , an AI innovation lab founded by creative agency Pereira O'Dell and global independent network Serviceplan Group, is announcing a strategic partnership with Vivaldi Group , a leading global strategy and business reinvention consultancy.

Together, the two firms will launch co-branded solutions and strategic programs that guide Fortune 500 companies through AI adoption- building smarter marketing and innovation functions, and more adaptive, resilient businesses. The partnership represents a new consulting model where AI specialists provide high-level strategic guidance rather than just technological tools.

The partnership combines Vivaldi's strength in brand-led business transformation with Silverside AI's innovation lab approach to enable modern enterprises to reimagine marketing ecosystems.

As AI boutiques increasingly influence boardroom decisions, this collaboration will help clients develop next-gen AI advertising, build scalable/automated branded content systems, and generate greater impact with advertising messages across global marketing and media channels. This strategic alliance helps marketers understand how their marketing ecosystem can leverage AI consultancy for transformational business outcomes rather than incremental improvements.

"At Vivaldi, we've always believed that strong brands aren't just built through good messaging- they're built by delivering new value to customers," said Erich Joachimsthaler, Founder and CEO of Vivaldi Group. "This partnership is about unlocking a new wave of growth by harnessing the dual power of AI across the customer journey - helping leaders grow with their customers while reinventing how their organizations operate."

"We're thrilled to partner with Vivaldi to get AI into the hands of the marketers and growth leaders who need it most," added Rob Wrubel, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Silverside AI. "Our goal is to cut through complexity and help modern brands with solutions that drive measurable impact. With Vivaldi, we're positioning ourselves at the intersection of brand consulting and AI implementation. Together, we're enabling a future where today's CMO uses AI as their marketing super power with guidance from specialized advisors who understand both technology and brand strategy."

Vivaldi Group works with leading global brands including Bosch, Unilever, Jose Cuervo, Playmobil, and Chanel, bringing extensive strategic consulting experience that, when combined with Silverside AI's technical expertise, creates a new paradigm in AI-driven brand consulting.

About Vivaldi Group

Vivaldi is a global growth strategy and business transformation firm helping companies unlock new opportunities through brand, innovation, and technology. With offices across key global markets, Vivaldi partners with clients to align around customer demand, drive digital transformation, and build enduring brand value.

About Silverside AI

Silverside is an innovation lab and incubator based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Berlin, redefining the creative potential of AI. Silverside was born inside Pereira O'Dell, a 17-year-old ad agency founded by digital veterans PJ Pereira and Andrew O'Dell. In partnership with agency network Serviceplan Group, Silverside works to empower leading brands like Coca-Cola and others to realize bold, AI-driven ideas through pioneering tools, agile workflows, and strategic tech partnerships. With an expert advisory board spanning leaders from Netflix, Meta, and Google, and a nimble team of technologists, artists, and strategists, Silverside AI is at the forefront of the GenAI era, setting new standards in creative storytelling and operational efficiency for the global marketing industry.

