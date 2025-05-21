Cachengo Collaborates with Intel to Power“Rent-a-Node” with Intel Gaudi 2 AI Accelerator, Delivering Unprecedented Efficiency for All its AI Workloads

- Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo

HUNTINGDON, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cachengo , a pioneer in decentralized AI, compute, and storage solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Intel to deploy Intel® Gaudi® 2 AI accelerators to exclusively power its innovative“Rent-a-Node” (RaN) decentralized data centers. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in data center economics, enabling Cachengo to consolidate 1,280 Symbiote® bare metal servers, 82 petabytes of storage, and Intel Gaudi into a single, high-density rack for hyperconverged AI workloads, all under 20kW.

Intel Gaudi is designed specifically for AI workloads and machine learning tasks. By integrating these units, Cachengo can significantly enhance their AI processing capabilities, enabling more complex and faster data analysis, allowing them to process larger datasets more quickly and accurately giving Cachengo and its customers enhanced computational power and efficiency to handle more demanding data processing tasks.

Intel Gaudi aims to deliver high performance at a lower cost compared to other AI accelerators. This cost efficiency is expected to reduce operational expenses for Cachengo, making their solutions more competitive in the market. Additionally, improved performance and efficiency can lead to lower energy consumption, further reducing costs.

Cachengo's Rent-a-Node revolutionizes how businesses leverage AI and compute resources by decentralizing infrastructure and slashing costs and power consumption. By integrating Intel Gaudi, Cachengo enhances its ability to deliver scalable, high performance AI solutions to Rent-a-Node Operators (RNOs) and Cloud Tenants (RNCs). Intel Gaudi, optimized for deep learning training and inference, enables faster processing, lower power consumption, and seamless scalability, all within a compact footprint.

A Game-Changing Value Proposition

The adoption of Intel Gaudi empowers Cachengo to offer unmatched benefits to its customers:

.Unprecedented Density: Consolidating 1,280 Symbiote® bare metal servers and 82 petabytes of storage into one rack- reduces space, power, and cooling requirements, maximizing efficiency for RNOs.

.Cost Savings: RNCs, such as SaaS providers, can achieve 70%–90% reductions in hosting costs compared to traditional cloud providers, with zero data egress charges.

.High Performance: Intel Gaudi's 96 GB HBM2E memory, 3.7TB/s bandwidth, and 24 integrated 100 GbE RoCEv2 ports deliver exceptional AI training and inference performance, ideal for large language models, computer vision, and more.

.Simplified Operations: Cachengo's KnowhereTM marketplace streamlines deployment and management, making it easy for RNOs to repurpose underutilized real estate into profitable data center resources.

.Scalability and Flexibility: Intel Gaudi's Ethernet-based architecture ensures cost-efficient scaling from a single node to thousands, avoiding proprietary lock-in.

Intel Gaudi will integrate seamlessly with Cachengo's existing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate operational benefits. This integration will enable Cachengo to leverage the full potential of Intel Gaudi's technology without extensive modifications to their current systems.

Invitation to Explore Rent-a-Node

Cachengo invites customers to explore the transformative potential of Rent-a-Node powered by Intel Gaudi. Whether you're looking to generate predictable revenue streams as an RNO or reduce hosting costs as an RNC, this offering delivers unparalleled value.

Visit cachengo/rent-a-node to learn more, schedule a demo, or connect with our team to see how Rent-a-Node can accelerate your AI and compute initiatives.

A Vision for the Future

“Cachengo is committed to democratizing the Cloud, and our partnership with Intel allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible,” said Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo.“By leveraging Gaudi's cutting-edge technology, we're not only enhancing the performance of Rent-a-Node but also making it more accessible and cost-effective for our customers to harness AI at scale.”

“As companies scale AI initiatives, identifying the right starting point and infrastructure to support it can be challenging,” said Greg Ernst, Corporate Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel.“Cachengo's Rent-a-Node solution, powered by Intel Gaudi AI accelerators, will help deliver the compute performance, efficiency and scalability required for demanding AI workloads, enabling faster deployment without compromising on performance.”

###

About Cachengo

Cachengo is a leader in decentralized AI, compute, and storage solutions, empowering everyday people, and businesses to unlock new revenue streams through Rent-a-Node. With its Symbiote® architecture and the KnowhereTM marketplace, Cachengo delivers secure, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure for the next generation of data centers- owned and operated by the people. Learn more at cachengo.

Media Contact

Dmitry Lipkin

Vice President, Communications, Cachengo

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (408) 637-9129

